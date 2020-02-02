Death of Kobe Bryant: Emmanuel Sanders of the San Francisco 49ers shares photos of custom cleats honoring NBA legend

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Friday, Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband and daughter, while the Lakers paid tribute to them.

Sanders shared photos of his personalized crampons with the NBA legend on Twitter, along with the message: “‘I’ll do whatever it takes to win. Whether you sit on the bench without a towel. cups of water to my teammates or hitting the winning shot of the match. – Mamba “

One shoe has Bryant wearing a crown and the other has the two Bryant numbers – 24 and 8.

Since the shoes are Niners colors, Sanders should be able to wear them in the Super Bowl.

“I will do whatever it takes to win. Let it be sitting on the bench by giving up a towel. Give my teammates cups of water or hit the game. “- 🖤 Mamba pic.twitter.com/p1BowN840D

– Emmanuel Sanders (@ ESanders_10) February 1, 2020

In a pre-game ceremony at the Staples Center Friday before the Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death, LeBron James paid tribute to the NBA legend.

