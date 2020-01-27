Death of Kobe Bryant: Laker retired, his daughter Gianna among 9 dead in a helicopter accident: Sources

CALABASAS, California – Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter died after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles killed the nine people on board, multiple sources told ABC News and ESPN.

Officials said a Sikorsky S-76 crashed into a hill in the town of Calabasas around 9:45 am Sunday.

Sources told ESPN that the retired NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the victims of the Sunday morning crash. They were on their way to a travel basketball game, a source with the Los Angeles Lakers told KABC-TV.

The Los Angeles sheriff said nine people were on board, including the pilot, but would not disclose the identity of the victims. Initial reports indicated that five people were on board and killed in the accident.

Orange Coast College head coach John Altobelli also died in the crash, the college confirmed in a statement. Altobelli’s brother Tony said the 56-year-old man died with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, who was about 13 years old and played on the same basketball team as Gianna.

Another person killed in the accident was identified by friends and family as Christina Mauser, assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County.

Her husband Matthew Mauser, the school’s basketball head coach, posted on Facebook: “My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter accident. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Thank you for all my wishes they mean so much. “

The circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown and an investigation is underway.

The LAPD was not flying helicopters on Sunday morning, the morning of the Kobe Bryant accident. ABC News confirmed that the weather did not meet LAPD standards for theft.

Bryant, 41, spent his entire professional basketball career with the Lakers and won five championships. Bryant was recruited by the NBA directly from the Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Penn., A suburb of Philadelphia. He was the 13th pick in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Bryant, known as the Black Mamba, averaged 25 points per game in his career and was the fourth best scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third place by LeBron James.

Continue to advance the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much 33 33644

– Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Bryant retired in 2016, ending two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with sublime versatile play and an unrelenting competitive ethic.

He had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the most popular players in the game as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league’s quintessential player in 2008 and a double NBA champion, winning 12 selections in the All-Defensive NBA teams and winning two Olympic gold medals. In December 2017, the Lakers removed the two jerseys that Bryant wore during his time with the team: numbers 8 and 24.

Messages of condolences and tributes to one of the biggest names in basketball have poured in.

“Words cannot describe the pain I feel,” said Michael Jordan in a statement. “I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss these conversations very much. He was a fierce competitor, one of the big names in the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an incredible father who loved his family deeply – and was very proud of his daughter’s love of basketball. “

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in part: “Most of all, he will be remembered for inspiring people around the world to take a basketball and compete to the best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and considered it his mission, to share it with future generations of players, taking particular pleasure in transmitting his love of the game to Gianna. “

Shaquille O’Neal tweeted: “There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my neice Gigi and my brother @kobebryant. I love you and we will miss you. My condolences go to the Bryant family and to the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW. “

Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a father. This is what we had most in common. I kissed his children as if they were mine and he would kiss my children as if they were his. Her granddaughter Gigi was born the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah. pic.twitter.com/BHBPN5Wq8V

– SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Bryant has four children, all girls.

Off the field, Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 for “Dear Basketball”, an animated short film based on a letter he wrote and published in The Players’ Tribune.

Colin Storm was in his living room in Calabasas when he heard what seemed to him to be a plane or a helicopter flying at low altitude.

“It was very foggy, so we couldn’t see anything,” he said. “But then we heard sputum, then a boom.”

The fog then dissipated a bit and Storm could see smoke rising from the hill in front of his house.

Juan Bonilla de Calabasas said he was working on his roof Sunday morning when he heard a helicopter flying low nearby. He said he thought it was a sheriff’s helicopter on a training mission. He heard nothing wrong with the engine or the rotors and said he had seen no mechanical problems with the helicopter. It was foggy Sunday morning, but he said visibility did not appear to be poor at the time of the accident.

Firefighters walked with medical supplies and hoses, and medical personnel called back to the site from a helicopter, but found no survivors, said Los Angeles County fire chief Daryl Osby.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames that spread over about a quarter of an acre (0.10 hectare) of dry brushwood, said Osby.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Allen Kenitzer said the helicopter shot down was a Sikorsky S-76.

The National Transportation Safety Board has sent an “initial team” of investigators to the site. The NTSB usually releases a preliminary report in about 10 days which will roughly summarize what the investigators have learned. A decision on the case can take a year or more.

“They will look at people, machines and the environment,” said Gary C. Robb, an aviation lawyer in Kansas City, who has written a manual on helicopter crash litigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

