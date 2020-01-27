Death of Kobe Bryant: Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Barack Obama reflect on the life of the basketball legend

CALABASAS, California – Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter GIanna. He was 41 years old.

From politicians to other athletes, the world seems to take a moment to reflect on the life of the retired NBA star, known as a prolific scorer and a relentless competitive ethic.

Here are some notable reactions:

JAMES LEBRON

Although basketball star LeBron James has yet to respond to the news of Bryant’s death, he recently pondered the influence the “Black Mamba” had on his own life.

“I was in high school, climbing the ladder when Kobe joined the league … I was like,” Wow. A 17 and 18 year old kid who can make this jump. “It’s damn cool,” he told SportsCenter on Saturday.

KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR

“Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete.”

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@ kaj33) January 26, 2020

MICHAEL JORDAN

“I am shocked by the tragic news of the deaths of Kobe and Gianna. Words cannot describe the pain I feel. I loved Kobe – he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk I will often miss these conversations. He was a fierce competitor, one of the great players in the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an incredible father who loved his family deeply – and was very proud of his daughter’s love of basketball. Yvette joins me in extending my sincere condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world. “

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

“There are no words to express the pain that I am going through now with this tragic and sad moment of losing my friend, my brother, my partner to win championships, my guy and my friend. I love you brother and We will miss you. My condolences go to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW! “

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Donald Trump tweeted that it was “terrible news” when he heard about the helicopter crash.

He then tweeted: “Kobe Bryant, although one of the best basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much and had such a passion for the future. The loss of her beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment all the more devastating ….. Melania and I send our warmest condolences to Vanessa and the wonderful Bryant family. May God be with you all! “

Kobe Bryant, although one of the best basketball players of all time, was just getting started. He loved his family so much and had such a passion for the future. The loss of her beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

“Kobe was a legend on the ground and just starting what would have been just as significant a second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the whole family Bryant one day unthinkable. “

Kobe was a legend in the field and was just starting what would have been just as significant a second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the whole Bryant family on an unthinkable day.

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

DWAYNE WADE

The former Miami Heat star addressed Twitter saying, “Nooooooooooo God please no!”

ADAM SILVER COMMISSIONER

“For 20 seasons, Kobe has shown us what is possible when remarkable talent is combined with absolute devotion to victory. He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game with legendary achievements: five NBA championships, one NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star caps and two Olympic gold medals, but he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to buy a basketball and compete in the best possible way. their abilities. “

SHAREEF O’NEAL

University athlete and son Shaquille O’Neal tweeted a screenshot of a text from Bryant and wrote, “I love you forever unc.”

SCOTTIE PIPPEN

“I’m amazed. Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.”

I am amazed. Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.

– Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

JOEL EMBIID

“Man I don’t even know where to start. I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 final. I had never watched the ball before that and this final was the turning point in my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I am SO FREAKING SAD right now !!!! RIP LEGEND “

PAU GASOL

“Beyond devastated … my big brother … I can’t, I can’t believe it.”

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BASKETBALL PLAYERS

MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES ERIC GARCETTI

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed and delighted people everywhere with his matchless talent on the field – and impressed us with his intelligence and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador of the game that he loved. He lived forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and we will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that makes it hard for us to find words that express the magnitude of the shock and sadness that we all feel right now, and I keep the whole family of Kobe in my prayers during this time of unimaginable grief. “

CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM

“We mourn the tragic and untimely death of Californian icon and basketball legend Kobe Bryant. During his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with talent gross and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a new generation of players.

Although he has won five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals, and won countless distinctions in the world of athletics, he has also helped improve the lives of youth and families through the Foundation. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant, and has been a strong advocate for the fight against homelessness through partnerships with organizations such as My Friend’s Place and Step Up on Second.

Our deepest condolences go to his wife, family, colleagues, friends and fans. He was taken too early and we will miss him. “

JOE BIDEN

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was attending a campaign event when he heard the news.

“It makes you realize that you have to make sure that every day counts,” Biden told reporters.

LOWER MERION SECONDARY SCHOOL

“The Lower Merion School District community is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of one of our most illustrious alumni, Kobe Bryant.

Mr. Bryant’s connection to Lower Merion High School, where he played basketball before joining the NBA, raised the profile of high school and our district around the world. Our school community will always be grateful for his continued generosity towards his alma mater, including his dedication to our Kobe Bryant gymnasium and his support for our boys ‘and girls’ basketball teams.

Gregg Downer coached Bryant from 1992 to 1996. Bryant led the team to the 1996 State Championship. Downer said he was completely shocked and devastated by the news, adding: “Aces Nation lost his heart rate. “

The entire community of the Lower Merion School District sends its sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Bryant. Our basketball teams will undoubtedly pay tribute to Mr. Bryant during this season, but right now, as a district, we will focus on supporting those in our community – including Coach Downer and English teacher Jeanne Mastriano – whom Mr. Bryant credited for fostering his love of writing. “

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.