Death of Kobe Bryant: Staples Center commemorative items to be removed and delivered to the Bryant family

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES – Just over a week after NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others were killed in a helicopter crash, crews began Monday to take down the Purple Sea and left by fans outside the Staples Center.

In the seven days following the California tragedy, mourners gathered at “The House That Kobe Built” and LA Live to leave written messages, flowers, candles and other gifts to be given to Vanessa Bryant and her family.

Perishable goods, such as flowers, will be composted and sprinkled around L.A. Live. Other items – such as jerseys, basketballs and artwork – will be stored and cataloged at the request of the Bryant family.

Many have come from other parts of the country to pay tribute and share the memories of the legendary player they admired throughout his 20-year career with the Lakers.

“All this week, we felt like we lost a parent, a family member, but overall, we lost a hero,” said Grant Mailo, who was from Arizona.

Fans began to gather at LAVivre hours after the crash and continued to pay tribute throughout the week, including Friday when the Lakers returned to court for the first time since Bryant’s death in a clash against the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James paid a sincere tribute to the legend of the late Lakers before the match.

James began by acknowledging the other eight lives lost, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna. He then deleted his speech prepared to “go straight from the heart”.

“I want to continue with my teammates to continue his legacy – not only for this year, but as long as we can play the basketball we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would like. So, in Kobe’s words Bryant, “Mamba out” but in the words of us, “not forgotten”. Long live, brother. ”

