Death of the Sultan of Oman, the Minister of Culture quickly appointed successor

United Arab Emirates (AP) – Oman announced on Saturday that Culture Minister Haitham bin Tariq Al Said would be the new leader of the Arab Gulf country, ending speculation about the mystery of who would succeed the longtime sovereign , Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

The announcement on Omani public television was read from images showing thousands of people gathered in the capital, Muscat, for the funeral of Sultan Qaboos who ruled the country for 50 years and had no children.

His choice of successor was a well-kept secret that was known only to the sultan.

“It is a sad day in Oman, but also represents a new start with a new leader,” said a state TV presenter soberly. Qaboos, the oldest monarch in the Middle East, came to power by dropping his father during a palace coup in 1970.

He was known internationally for his diplomatic balance in the Persian Gulf. Under his leadership, Oman has often served as a facilitator of talks between adversaries, including Iran and the United States.

The new sultan promised in an address broadcast on Omani public television to continue the Qaboos foreign policy approach, which he said is based on peaceful coexistence among nations and non-interference.

Oman, a former British protectorate located at the south-eastern end of the Arabian peninsula opposite Iran, is a close ally of Washington and considered a valuable regional player.

It shares borders with Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the United Arab Emirates.

Qaboos died at the age of 79 of a disease that has never been publicly revealed or confirmed.

For years, he had sought treatment in Germany where he had spent eight months between 2014 and 2015.

In accordance with Islamic tradition, he was buried before dark.

His successor is a career diplomat whose role as Minister of National Heritage and Culture helped to project Omani influence.

Local Gulf media reported that Sultan Haitham was a cousin of Qaboos.

Sultan Haitham has years of experience in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1986. He was previously Undersecretary for Political Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his secretary general. He has also sometimes chaired Cabinet meetings.

The new sultan was selected through a complex process which was broadcast on state television.

The country’s Defense Council, in the presence of the Royal Family Council, has been shown cutting a sealed letter in which Sultan Qaboos names his choice for his successor.

The Defense Council then read the contents of the letter aloud to all present at the meeting, announcing that Haitham bin Tariq Al Said was the heir to the dynasty.

According to Oman’s inheritance laws, the letter must be opened if the Royal Family Council fails to agree on a successor within three days.

The Al Said family has ruled Oman since the 18th century and has also ruled Zanzibar.

The rapid announcement of a successor and the unsealing of the letter suggest that the ruling family wanted to appoint a successor without delay. The speed and manner in which a successor was appointed could help project a sense of unity, continuity and stability as tensions are high in the Persian Gulf amid escalations between Iran and the United States.

In Muscat, soldiers stood guard along the streets and soldiers stood with machine guns on top of the SUVs while Omanis gathered along a road to see the procession carrying the sultan’s body for burial . Thousands of people also gathered at Sultan Qaboos Mosque, where funeral prayers were held on the draped coffin bearing the body of the Sultan.

The mosque is a magnificent architectural complex of white marble and well-kept gardens which reflects the way the Sultan modernized his country without giving up its cultural heritage or building imposing skyscrapers like the other neighboring capitals of the Gulf.

The new sultan is known in international political circles because of his interactions with world leaders and other members of the royal family. For example, he greeted Prince Charles and his wife Camilla when the British royal couple arrived in Oman in 2016.

The experience “was seen to have provided him with the necessary political gravity and foreign policy expertise to help lead Oman into a post-Qaboos era,” said Sigurd Neubauer, a Middle East expert, in an analysis for the Arab Gulf States Institution in Washington. .

Sultan Qaboos had shaped Oman’s policy of non-interference, refusing to join the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen while keeping the country’s border with Yemen open throughout the conflict.

Oman also played a conciliatory role between the Houthis and their enemies in the Gulf, organizing peace talks and facilitating prisoner exchanges. He also did not join a boycott led by Saudi Arabia and the Emirates of neighboring Qatar and maintained relations with the enemies of Saudi Arabia and Iran.

In 2018, the Sultan welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a surprise visit. This marked the first visit of an Israeli leader in more than 20 years to the tiny Gulf State, further enhancing Oman’s unique strategic capacity to be a facilitator and even a mediator in the midst of the fractured states of the Middle East. .

Oman’s new leader faces monumental challenges in running his country both regionally and nationally. Small protests erupted in Oman as part of the wider unrest of the Arab Spring in 2011, revealing dissatisfaction with corruption, unemployment and rising prices in the sultanate.

Oman has struggled to diversify its economy amid falling oil prices. Sultan Haitham, in addition to being Minister of Culture, was in charge of the country’s Vision 2040 program which defines strategies to make the country less dependent on oil and gas exports for its income. He indicated that 93% of economic activity should be supplied by non-oil sectors and asked that 42% of Omanis be employed by private companies rather than by the public sector.

Saudi Arabia has described Qaboos as the man who modernized Oman. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt have described Qaboos as a “wise leader”. The United Arab Emirates, which has had strained relations with Qaboos in the past, has announced three days of mourning. In Yemen, the Houthis, who are at war with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, described him as a leader who worked to end the country’s conflict, 5 years old.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that Qaboos is “an exceptionally wise and respected leader who will be greatly missed”. “He leaves a deep legacy not only in Oman but also in the region,” said Johnson in a statement.

In the United States, former President George W. Bush issued a statement saying that Qaboos was “a stable force in the Middle East and a strong American ally”. “His Majesty had a vision of a modern, prosperous and peaceful Oman, and he made it happen,” Bush said, adding that he and his wife had visited him in Muscat last fall.

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, Jill Lawless in London, Maggie Hyde in Cairo and Ahmed al-Haj in Sanaa, Yemen contributed to this report.

