Death penalty decision soon in kidnapping, murder of Jassy Correia

Federal prosecutors say they expect to decide within three months whether they want to ask for the death penalty for the man accused of the brutal kidnapping and murder of Jassy Correia, the young woman who was taken from outside a Boston club last year.

Prosecutors told Judge Kelley Friday in a lawsuit that they expect to know whether they will expect the death penalty for Louis D. Coleman III in “60 to 90 days.”

Coleman, a Providence man accused of kidnapping resulting in death, was not present for the very short status conference in the city center on Friday in which prosecutors and defenders spoke briefly about the prospect of a death penalty trial. The word “death” was not spoken as lawyers and the judge referred to the “authorization.” Prosecutors said they needed more time to consider the issue.

Coleman pleaded not guilty in April of kidnapping the 23-year-old Dorchester mother from a birthday celebration with friends at a Boston nightclub and dragging her body to his apartment early in the morning of February 24.

Four days later, Coleman was behind the wheel of a red Buick and drove south on Interstate 95 when the state forces stopped him. When they asked if someone else was in the car, Coleman reportedly said, “She’s in the trunk.” Correia’s body was found in the trunk.

A duffel bag, a pair of new long-handled loppers, plastic garbage bags, clothing, a red plastic gas bottle, a green butane lighter, black gloves, charcoal air cleaners, air fresheners, tinted safety glasses, plastic Walmart bags, work towels, work gloves, a new set of pincers, a laptop, a computer hard drive / tower and disinfectant wipes were also recovered from the vehicle, prosecutors said.

Researchers have said that they have also received surveillance videos in the lobby of the Providence building in Coleman, in which he dragged her body to an elevator.

Massachusetts does not have the death penalty, but Coleman’s federal indictment has that option. There are currently two people in death row for crimes committed in Massachusetts who have been charged and tried by the federal court: Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and South

Shore spree killer Gary Lee Sampson. Both continue to appeal against their judgments, which call for death by lethal injection.

Prosecutors and the defense have told the Coleman judge that there have been no pleas so far. A trial, the prosecutor estimates, would take about three weeks, but lawyers said it was too early to plan it. Both parties continue to debate what the prosecution would need to pass into discovery.

Coleman’s public defenders also asked whether Coleman would attempt to plead guilty for insanity to be postponed until the next judicial date, which was scheduled for March 26.