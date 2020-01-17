Death row inmate grants grace hours before execution

January 17 (UPI) – The state of Georgia granted grace to a death row inmate by a fatal injection just hours before his execution, officials said.

The State Board of Pardons and Paroles decided on Thursday to convert Jimmy Fletcher Meders’ death penalty to prison life without parole, CEO Terry Barnard said in a press release.

The board decided to change his sentence after a meeting on Wednesday to review Meders’ request and all the facts of the case, including the jury that convicted him of the 1987 Don Anderson murder who tried to sentence him to life without Probation that was not available at the time.

Meders was sentenced to death on April 7, 1989, for shooting Anderson, a supermarket clerk, in a robbery after a night out with friends.

On December 30, the Glynn County Supreme Court ruled to set the seven-day period that begins on January 16 and should be executed in the Meders. The Georgia Department of Justice then scheduled his execution at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The board said it had granted mercy after assuming that he had no criminal record prior to his crime, had only a minor breach in his over 30 years on death row, the jury’s “express wish” during the trial that he was sentenced to life Sentencing to prison and so on. Every living jury stuck to this opinion.

In his petition for mercy, Meders’ defense stated that his client was responsible for Anderson’s death, but his case was an example of why the state issued the sentence on life without parole.

“Meders’ crime was tragic and senseless, but it did not fall into the narrow category of highly aggravated crimes for which justice requires the death penalty. On the contrary, it shows exactly why the legislature approved a life without parole,” it said.

74 men and a woman have been executed in Georgia since the United States Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

