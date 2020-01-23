Death sentence trial for suspect in racist murders begins in Fresno

A death sentence trial officially started on Wednesday for Kori Muhammad, the man accused of killing four men – three of them during a wave of racist killings in downtown Fresno.

However, we will not see any evidence for more than a month.

Carl Williams died on April 13, 2017.

Zack Randalls, Mark Gassett and David Jackson died in a shootout on April 18.

A jury could decide the fate of the suspect around the second anniversary of the murders.

With a trial expected to last up to two months, finding 12 jurors and a few alternates will be a challenge.

“Will it be just retirees?” said legal analyst Tony Capozzi. “Is it going to be government people who will be allowed to pay and pay during this period? Independent business people, it will be almost impossible for them to sit on this jury.”

Fresno County Courts sent more than 1,000 summons for jury selection starting February 3.

The lawyers discussed the preliminary motions with the judge on Wednesday, obtaining an overview of the evidence to be admitted.

The trial will be divided into three phases: guilt, reason and punishment.

Capozzi says the guilt phase should be relatively quick because the shooting is not a white unit.

“(It) is pretty much open and closed,” he said. “I really wonder if the defense will adduce evidence.”

Police caught the shooter after he shot Fulton Street and they say he immediately recognized his crime and said it was aimed specifically at white men.

Racism will be raised at trial.

“This is a peak problem in this case because the prosecutor will use this to say why he should get the death penalty and the defense will use it to say that he was not sane”, said Capozzi.

In a 2018 trial to determine whether the accused is mentally competent, a radical belief systems expert said that killing four “white devils” would make him a hero in his religion – the Nation of Islam, which is a religion of black American supremacy, and a belief system vehemently and consistently rejected by traditional Muslims.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has called the Nation of Islam a hate group.

A psychiatrist said the suspect is delusional, but some of them are just basic beliefs of his faith – like his claim that he is 67 trillion years old and that he can control time.

Three psychiatrists agreed that the accused suffered from schizophrenia and possibly other mental disorders, but this will not make a verdict of insanity.

“The fact that someone was mentally retarded at the time of the crime does not mean that he was crazy,” said Capozzi. “That doesn’t mean he couldn’t form this criminal intent – the intent to kill.”

The lawyers expect to have a jury in time to start presenting evidence on March 2.

