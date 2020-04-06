Deb Snell offends the benefit of snake oil sellers “Covid-19

Federation of Nurses and Vermont Health Professionals Deb Snell called the President Donald Trump on the MSNBC crisis on Monday, arguing that “it is annoying that we have a president who acts like a snake oil seller.”

Asked if he had ever experienced anything like the corona before, Snell said: “Not like that, no. When the H1N1 came around, it was scary. We did the first garb at first, but nothing about that size.”

“It’s not just the physical and spiritual part, it’s the psychological part,” he said. It’s not just normal. “

Snell continued to criticize the President Donald Trump“First of all, it’s annoying that we have a president who acts like a snake oil seller, trying to block his untreated treatment,” he said.

“You have to get the right people, you have to get the N-95 masks, you have to get the fans in New York. That’s crazy. If things are there, why don’t we see it?” He asked. “Why do you put more stress on everyone involved? Don’t make sure they have what they need? It’s unforgivable.”

Watch more via MSNBC.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protected]