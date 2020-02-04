Debate on the “nominees” for the Oscars 2020 who should win the best film

Nine films are nominated for the biggest prize in Hollywood: the Oscar for best image at the 92nd Academy Awards. But which film should win?

You can make a good argument for the nine films, and since this is an election year, the On the Red Carpet team imagined what would happen if the nine nominees appeared before voters in a debate of presidential electoral style.

During our false debate, powerful arguments were put forward, tense two-way exchanges and a surprise appearance of a small woodland creature.

Representatives from each film took the stage for the 2020 red carpet debate, moderated by George Pennacchio.

Watch the full debate in the video above.

The rabbit featured in the video above was provided by the Los Angeles Rabbit Foundation. For more information on adopting a rabbit, go to https://larabbits.org/.

Watch the 92nd Academy Awards live on ABC on Sunday, February 9. George Pennacchio and the “On The Red Carpet” team will bring you live interviews on the red carpet with the stars before the Oscars are televised and coverage of the VIP Oscar after-parties after the ceremony. .

Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.

.