Debate over fluorinated water resurfaces | WPMT FOX43

West Manchester Township, Pennsylvania – As the Shiloh Water System tries to remove fluoride from its water supply, discussions about the effectiveness of the element are back in the spotlight. Like most communities in the United States, the West Manchester Township Authority added fluoride to the water in the middle of the Cold War in 1963.

Fluoride was originally added to water supplies in the United States to prevent tooth decay. Health officials praised fluorinated water as one of the greatest medical achievements of the 20th century. Health was not a factor, however, according to board members of the West Manchester Ward: “The agency’s job is to provide the best possible, purest, and cheapest water,” said Treasurer Lee Woodmansee. “100% of the board members felt that it was not our job to provide a foreign substance.”

While other board members seem to have the same feeling, fluoride has triggered many alarm bells over the years for both real and imaginary reasons. Conspiracy theorists, especially those on the far right, claimed that fluoride gradually lowers a person’s IQ as it is consumed over time. Some even went so far as to argue that fluoride could affect a person’s ability to resist rule and lead to a communist regime.

While most of these conspiracy theories were dismissed, according to the American Dental Association, dozens of cities voted to remove fluoride from their drinking water between 2013 and 2018. It is not clear what motivation each city had.

Several studies that have been done over the years have also looked at a possible link between fluorinated water and cancer.

In 1990, researchers from the U.S. National Toxicology Program reported the possible link between fluorinated water and osteosarcoma. It’s a kind of bone cancer. The American Cancer Society noted that “unsafe” evidence of fluoridated drinking water that causes the cancer was found only in male rats and not in female rats or male or female mice.

In 1993, the National Research Council reported the potential health effects of fluoridated water, with the results of population-based studies showing no link between fluoride exposure and cancer risk in humans.

Despite the overwhelming evidence that fluorinated water is safe, half of the Pennsylvania nationwide has no fluoride in their water supply. This is because there is no state law in Pennsylvania that requires fluoride in water. More than a dozen bills have been introduced in Harrisburg in the past 30 years to create a nationwide mandate, but all have failed.

In 2017, the Pennsylvania Dental Association’s CEO, Camille Kostelac-Cherry, explained why politicians keep playing hot potatoes on the subject: “In the past, we actually had legislators in our state legislature that owned water companies that were very much against and convinced colleagues to vote against a nationwide mandate, “she said. “The state is reluctant to issue a mandate and passes it on to the local water authorities. Local communities say,” We only do it when the state adopts a nationwide mandate. “

In Pennsylvania, dental disease is one of the state’s primary health problems. This is especially true for children.

Global data show that countries with fluorinated water stocks have had a drastic decrease in cavity rates compared to countries without.

The Department of the Environment still has to approve Shiloh Water System’s applications before fluoride can be removed from the water supply.