Debina Bonnerjee goes the extra mile for her building staff; In the midst of a locked lock, they cook

Popular TV actress Debina Bonnerji recently extended a lot of warm support for her production staff in the midst of the whole lockdown phase.

The actress went one step further and cooked all the food for the guardians of her building, which is prohibited from going out according to the given protocol.

After knowing the restrictions placed on them, Debina decided to bit by for everyone who was taking good care of the entire building.

Speaking about the importance of helping those in need at the moment, Debina says, “I think the best thing we can do in the midst of this conflict is to help others who are unable to help themselves much. So I also decided to do a bit for the building staff who are trying hard to take care of us all. Through my building group chat, I recently learned that watchmen are also banned from leaving the building, so I decided to cook for all of them because they are the ones who came with us throughout the day to build residents. Wandering So it was the least I could do for them. I made them some Rajma rice which they totally relaxed with! And I was so happy to see the smiles on their faces! “.

Married to popular TV actor Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerji is known for her tenure at the Zoo house.

