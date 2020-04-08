Deborah Birx explains proposal to facilitate removal guidelines

Dr. Deborah Birks, a member of the White House Task Force, spoke in favor of easing the guidelines for social removal and keeping more people back to work if they did not show symptoms at CBS This Morning Wednesday.

“We’re starting to see some leveling of the number of new cases a day in certain areas of the subway,” Birx told CBS.

Gayle King He asked the doctor to report that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering a new set of self-isolation guidelines, which would be a significant relaxation for those across the country.

The proposal would allow people in critical jobs to return to work – even if they have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 – as long as they are asymptomatic and comply with a number of safety precautions.

According to NBC News:

“The public health service, in co-operation with the White House Coronation Working Group, is considering an announcement only on Wednesday,” said Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the proposed guideline, people exposed to someone who has been infected will be able to return to work if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask, said a person familiar with the proposal under consideration. The person described the proposal on condition of anonymity because the plan had not been finalized. “

When asked about this proposal, Birx mentioned a document that is expected to be published on Wednesday regarding these new CDC guidelines.

“It’s a very important part because it looks at the degree of exposure and it really makes it clear that the exposure happens in six legs for more than 15 minutes,” Burg said. “So really understanding where you shouldn’t be within six feet of people right now. But if you’re in a work situation where you need to be, there will be a series of recommendations – if you’ve had an important report – on what that’s exactly what you need to do and if you have less exposure, what to do. “

Watch above via CBS.

