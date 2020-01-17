Deborah Dugan Out as president of the Signing Academy 10 days before the Grammys

The Grammy Awards do not have a leader ten days before the Grammy Awards in 2020. Deborah Dugan was removed from her post five months after receiving the job.

“In the light of concerns raised on the Board of Registration Academy, including an official allegation of wrongdoing by a senior member of the Recording Academy team, the Board has placed the Chairman and Managing Director of the Recording Academy, a statement provided to Grit Daily states: “The Board has also retained two independent third party investigators to conduct independent investigations into the allegations.”

“The Council considered this action necessary to restore the confidence of the Members of the Recording Academy, to repair the morale of Recording Academy staff and to allow the Recording Academy to focus on the mission of serving all music makers,” she continued. statement. “Board Chairman Harvey Mason Jr. will serve as interim Chairman and CEO pending completion of the investigation.”

Dugan could not be immediately reached for comment, but a source close to the situation says he has hired lawyer Bryan Freedman to represent him. Dugan is the first female director to be appointed to head the enrollment academy in August 2019, when she replaces Neil Portnow, who has been head of the academy since 2002. Portnow retired after being heavily accused of comments following his awards. 2018,, Alessia Cara, won four major awards as well as pop, rap, R&B and country categories.

In a report to Variety magazine overnight, sources close to the situation claim that Dugan’s removal could have been a “coup” by Academy veterans resistant to the changes he was trying to make.

Harvey Mason Jr., president of Board Academy, a music producer who collaborated with Chris Brown, Jennifer Hudson and others, will serve as interim president and chief executive officer of the academy.

Alicia Keys will return as a guest for this year’s Grammys. The award will feature Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Tyler, Creator, Run-DMC, Rosalía, H.E.R. and Lizzo, the top contender with eight.