Debunking the tabloid stories of the week: April 24, 2020

Matthew McConaughey Hosting Jeopardy?

The National Enquirer reports this week that Matthew McConaughey was recently “bombarded” with offers to become the host of Jeopardy’s long-running gaming program. The magazine says network bosses have been calling him non-stop to do a show on small screens. “Matthew is smart and has a home probability that fans gravitate naturally. In addition, people have known him since his TV commercials,” a TV statement said.

While it is true that Alex Trebek is currently battling stage IV pancreatic cancer, McConaughey is not taking on his hosting duties. All of this came after a video of the Dallas Buyers Club actor hosting a bingo night at a Texas senior center went viral, not because there is interest on either side of this alleged deal decision. Gossip Cop spoke a representative for the actor, who told us, “Even if it’s good, it’s not true.”

It would not be the first time the researcher has made a false statement about the Magic Mike star. In August 2019, Gossip Cop he busted the unreliable place for claiming that McConaughey’s drinking and partying was out of control. The interviewer’s sister post, OK! He also assaulted us in November 2018, when he vaguely stated that McConaughey’s friendship with Ashton Kutcher was suffering because his wives, Mila Kunis and Camila Alves, were not getting along.

Tom Selleck, wife of Jillie Mack Do you live separately?

A new article published in the Globe reports that Tom Selleck and his wife, Jillie Mack, no longer lives under the same roof. A privileged person says Selleck moved out of the house and into a hunting lodge on his 65-acre California ranch. Selleck “has always been a loner,” pouring the source, while Mack is more than an extrovert. The article centers on the decoupling around her daughter, Hannah, who is now an adult and has moved in, allegedly leading her parents to discover that “they really had little in common.”

This story is just silly. First of all, Hannah Selleck is 31, which is to say, she was a grown-up for many years. Why would it take them a decade to discover that they had nothing in common? In second place, Gossip Cop spoke to a Selleck spokesperson to clarify the situation. We were not told at all that the story is false: Mack and Selleck do not live separate lives. “It’s a direct lie everywhere,” says the actor’s rep. “Everything is fine with them and the whole family.”

Gossip Cop he had to call on the world to report blatantly in the past. In October, the trust board predicted that Courteney Cox would play Selleck’s love interest in Blue Bloods. Earlier this year, the press board’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, wrote that Selleck was abandoning Blood Bloods due to an illness and even implied that he could die.

Ana de Armas, unleashed on Ben Affleck’s wedding speech, children?

The latest issue of Globe says that Ben Affleck e Ana de Armas they hit a hurdle due to Affleck’s intense talk about getting married and having children. “Ben doesn’t think he wanted to remarry and have more children, but he does with Ana and he was glued to her like glue,” says one privileged man. “She loves attention,” the source continues, but “starting a family and talking marriage is too much … Anne’s head is starting to turn.”

This story is totally insufferable. Gossip Cop He attended a spokesman for Ben Affleck, who is qualified to speak on his behalf, who told us the story was “false”. Affleck is not pressuring Anne of Arms to marry and have children.

This tabloid has a pretty bad track record when it comes to reporting on Ben Affleck: Just over a month ago, Gossip Cop he busted out a tabloid story claiming he was “begging” Garner to take him back. Since she was dating Ana de Armas at the time, it is clear that the publication is unaware of Affleck’s personal life.

The Globe’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, also prefers to make mind-boggling and often insulting rumors. Last month, Gossip Cop burst the infamous tabloid for falsely claiming that Affleck’s friends feared that his relationship with de Armas would cause a relapse for him. Maybe these corpses should give up, as they just don’t look like they’re going well.

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton married to the garden ceremony?

Star reports this week that Blake Shelton e Gwen Stefani they married under quarantine in their garden. The outlet says the singers “stayed together, so we made it official,” and 16 famous guests were in attendance, while others watched through Zoom. The accompanying article shares very specific details of the couple’s “super intimate” wedding, such as Stefani’s son what was the ring. “They’re relaxed and spontaneous, and it just made sense,” one researcher tells the journal.

Although we’re so anxious to see the five-year-old tie the knot, it didn’t happen. The only truth to the story is that the singers are quarantined together, but everything else is that the output claims are unfounded and incorrect. In addition, Star has made similar allegations in the past, which have been corrected Gossip Cop.

In August 2018, we busted the fake box for falsely claiming – guess what? – that Shelton and Stefani married on the Shelton ranch in Oklahoma. The magazine told the same story about how the couple “married” secretly on the ranch with a limited number of family members and friends attending. The only thing missing was a current cultural reference, like Zoom, like this one.

A year later, the publication was published Gossip Cop again for incorrectly stating that Stefani and Shelton were “planning the wedding of the year” at Shelton’s ranch. Both stories use the same location and have so-called privileges that offer strange details about the couple’s alleged nuptials.

Tom Cruise Doing Tell-All Interview with Howard Stern?

In Touch has an article this week titled, “Tom’s Bombshell Tell-All!” The output reports that Tom Cruise he will finally do a short interview Howard Stern about his family and his involvement in Scientology. Finally Cruise is talking about everything: the estrangement of his daughter Suri, his divorces from Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, and of course the Church of Scientology. “The whole world,” says one source, has been waiting for this. Tom talking about such personal things makes him more than just an action star. Make it more human. “

While it’s entirely possible that Cruise will one day leave his personal life to the media, it’s hard Gossip Cop Don’t be wary of In Touch’s claim That source, which probably doesn’t really exist, is right: everyone is waiting for this. Cruise is one of the most enigmatic figures still active in Hollywood, and never does interviews. So why is In Touch the only publication that seems to know about her? Howard Stern certainly didn’t say anything and doesn’t know it precisely for holding his tongue.

Last November, this same outburst of confidence stated that Cruise was leaving Scientology for Suri. Two months before, Gossip Cop he busted another tabloid cover story that insisted Cruise would be telling “his side of the story” in his split with Holmes.