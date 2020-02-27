[decided-joe-joyce-vows-to-‘bully-the-bully’-in-opposition-to-daniel-dubois-in-april]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

As the war of words and phrases heats up in between domestic rivals Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce, Tyson Fury has emerged as a effective source of inspiration for ‘The Juggernaut’.

Vowing to replicate The Gypsy King’s entire world-beating efficiency from Deontay Wilder, Joyce today laid out his recreation prepare to expose ‘Dynamite’ on April 11th.

“Tyson Fury confirmed what can materialize when you bully a bully” he stated, “and I system to do the same to Daniel!”

The two will square off on Queensberry Promotions massive ‘Seek and Destroy’ card on April 11th at the O2 arena, in a contest that Corridor of Fame promoter Frank Warren has called “the biggest domestic struggle in years”.

Dubois, coming off a terrifying just one punch knockout of Japanese superstar Kyotaro Fujimoto, has emerged as an early favourite with the bookies but Joyce believes the hype surrounding ‘Dynamite’ is overblown.

“He has experienced it all his possess way so considerably, but he is aware what I’m all about.”

Joyce and Dubois famously sparred for the duration of their Crew GB days, with Joe’s crew proclaiming that they saw enough to not have to get worried about the danger posed by their 22-calendar year-aged opponent.

Dubois has finished some increasing up considering the fact that then, however, and is now 14- as a specialist with 13 knockouts on his resume.

Joyce has demonstrated to be no slouch in the professional game both with 10 wins, 9 KO’s and arguably the bigger scalps: fighters like Bryant Jennings, Alexander Ustinov and Bermane Stiverne have all fallen at the arms of ‘The Juggernaut’.

The forthcoming battle involving ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Juggernaut’ has, as this sort of, been billed as a accurate ‘unstoppable power vs immovable object’ type tear-up and the make up so considerably has been fraught with a simmering hostility.

Both equally men are ordinarily regarded for letting their actions in the ring do the speaking but in the run-up to April 11th have been uncharacteristically vocal, fueled by what appears to be a legitimate dislike for a person an additional.

Joyce, however, doesn’t let the animosity period him and insists he’ll conquer his heavyweight foe and claim the European, British and Commonwealth titles in crushing style.

“Daniel is chatting about me only beating youngsters and downplaying my achievements. Which is up to him – no issue.”

“I just hope he’s got good men and women around him when I beat him because he’s likely to be a broken boy on April 11th.”

With the boxing entire world predicting that the winner of this large domestic battle will go on to battle for planet honours, time will only inform if Joyce can “bully a bully”, shift earlier ‘Dynamite’ and continue to emulate Tyson Fury as a planet champion.

