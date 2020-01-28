Decipher the concept of asking the universe

Would you like to learn how you can manifest yourself from our Lord and Savior Flex Mami? On the selfish Saturday, February 22, she delves deep into the concept in Melbs. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR! Get your tix here.

The term manifesting has been thrown up in abundance lately, and damn it sounds great. It sounds really, really good. In my mind, manifesting was the guarantee that I could get everything I wanted if I … used my mind to make it happen?

Yes, I found out this month that I really have NFI, which is actually manifesting. I knew it was your mind and believed in yourself … but that’s a really dark concept with no guidelines.

So I did some research. This is mainly because Flex Mommy, Australian get-shit-do-lord and manifesting queen, talked about it at our selfish Saturday event in February (not yet a tix? Come here, friends) and I felt like a lot of people could be like me without it knowing exactly what the expression meant to manifest.

1. It’s about focusing

Flex herself says that it is difficult for her to break down what manifests into a bite-sized explanation. But she says a big part of it is channeling your focus.

“(Manifesting is) encourages you to focus on things that you can actually change, rather than prioritizing things that are out of your control.”

Basically, we spend a lot of time obsessing about things we CAN’T control – what others around us are doing, things that are happening to us, and so on. Manifesting is about focusing on what we can control. Do you need a skill to land this carriage? Learn it. Do you want to get fit? Sort a fitness routine.

2. It’s about setting goals

Goals are the key to manifestation because without them you cannot have focus. Much of what manifesting is about is slowly working toward a set goal, making changes, and using processes to get you there effectively.

You may want to save $ 10k. Buy an apartment. Be happy in a relationship. All the best – but without marking them as goals in this busy life, you will be off the rails by March, friends.

“(Manifest) naturally forces you to think about how you inhibit your goals and removes the emphasis on external barriers.”

One way to prevent my goals is to write them down and then forget them immediately. It’s easy to do – life is very busy. Shit is in the way. One thing I’m trying this year is to write my goals on paper that sticks to my mirror.

3. You can’t just get everything you want

One important thing about manifesting is that it’s not about getting what you want just because you asked the universe to do it.

“There are too many people who manifest themselves as the atheist’s answer to prayer. Ask (the universe, not God, duh) and you receive (of course). Unfortunately, this is not only an ineffective but also a harmful rhetoric.” said Flex.

You still have to work for your shit. And don’t forget to ask the universe to hand you the hot guy for 2020 as your friend. Yes, you can try building that relationship and damn it if the timing is right and asking him right away. However, manifesting is more about what you CAN control (see point 1) and not about asking the universe about things that depend heavily on other people.

