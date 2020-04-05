Decision on opening educational facilities & faculties on 14 April, after reviewing Covid-19 problem

Faculty little ones sporting masks | Representational graphic | ANI/Reuters

Textual content Measurement:

A-

A+

New Delhi: The govt will acquire a determination on reopening of educational institutions and colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus problem in the state, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ explained on Sunday.

In an interview to PTI, he mentioned the security of students and lecturers is of utmost significance to the federal government and his ministry is well prepared to make sure there is no academic decline to pupils if schools and colleges desired to remain shut past April 14.

“It is tough to get a determination at the second. We will evaluate the scenario on April 14 and depending on the circumstances, a determination will be taken on whether or not universities and schools can be reopened now or have to be shut for much more time,” Pokhriyal stated when requested about his Ministry’s write-up-lockdown approach.

“There are 34 crore students in the country, far more than America’s population. They are our most significant treasure. Basic safety of learners and teachers is of utmost significance to the government,” he included.

The 21-working day nationwide lockdown finishes on April 14. There have been indications from the governing administration that the lockdown may possibly not be extended.

Having said that, courses in schools and colleges ended up previously suspended just before the lockdown was announced.

“The lessons are by now currently being done online using numerous govt platforms like Swayam. We are geared up to be certain there is no academic decline to college students if will need arises to hold colleges, schools shut soon after April 14.

“I am frequently reviewing the prepare of motion remaining adopted by universities and faculties during the lockdown. A prepare is also ready for conducting pending tests and evaluation as before long as the circumstance enhances and the lockdown is lifted,” Nishank mentioned.

Also browse: This is how Modi govt options to resume courses in educational institutions in April even with lockdown

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the best reviews & view on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Display Complete Report