Declan Bonner asks GAA to suggest provisional start out date for delayed championship

Donegal manager Declan Bonner needs the GAA to suggest a provisional day for the start off of the provincial championships and thinks July or August is feasible.

Bonner maintains there will be a Championship this year and has identified as on Croke Park to established out a draft prepare in the celebration the coronavirus constraints relieve in the coming weeks.

“There will be a Championship, possibly in July,” he advised the Donegal Democrat. “It is a problem of what type it will take, I do not know. But it will possibly be on a reduced scale like a knock-out afterwards on.

“I can not see any football staying played in the thirty day period of May well or June, but there is a likelihood that the championship will acquire area in July or August. I fully grasp people’s issues, but I think it is a bit untimely to be crafting off the Championship just nevertheless and we are nonetheless only in early April. If the GAA could set a provisional date so that we could start scheduling appropriately.

“Our backroom teams can then begin to taper schooling to a specific date and even if that does not come about at least players will have had a positive concentrate on to work to.

“It would be terrific if we could go once again in July and then we could be scheduling. But we have to make certain that the lads will be completely ready to get back again into get hold of and it is not a case that you would go back again in July and straight into action. A timeframe would be wonderful but there are extra pressing issues out there at the moment with our entrance-line staff.”

Bonner’s daughter Amara is a health practitioner in Letterkenny College Healthcare facility.