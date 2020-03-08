Decoding the YES Bank Crisis HT Editorial – editorials

The tragedy at YES Bank has been avoided – the government has assured all depositors of the bank that their money is secure and the State Bank of India (SBI) has been asked to step in as a white knight – but the crisis with one of India’s largest lenders is not over. It needs to be done in terms of recapitalizing the bank; The SBI will keep a maximum of 49% in the bank (for which it will pay around Rs 11,760) and existing shareholders are seeing a significant reduction in their ownership stake to 11%, so other investors will have to find around Rs 9,600 crore. While some state-controlled companies and corporations will undoubtedly be in charge of this, the government should ensure that banking remains attractive to investors. If the YES’s restructuring plan scraps to zero, the value of so-called Tier 1 additional bonds (there are reports that bondholders may seek redress) will not be easy for Indian banks to raise money through. There is also a painstaking process that the new management of the bank will have to go through with all the lenders’ loans to see if there are any hidden surprises.

While this is being done, investigative agencies are tasked with examining the role of founder and former bank chief Rana Kapoor in triggering the crisis. Mr Kapoor has sold his entire stake to his bank and his family after he was told in 2018 that he could no longer remain head of the bank. While it is clear that many of the YES loans were intended for companies with dubious repayment options – about 30,000 kroner (s) of his book is junk debt – the question to ask is whether this is the result of poor risk assessment practices, a herd mentality (everyone, including many state banks, lent some of these companies) or ordinary old-fashioned returns.

That aggressive lending was not a covert operation – it had been known for some time. That, Mr Kapoor’s treatment of the Reserve Bank of India and the speed of the promoters to sell their stake in the bank are all things to investigate as well as other financial transactions involving Mr Kapoor and his family. In the meantime, both the finance ministry and the RBI would do well to assess whether the latter had done what was needed and when needed. In turn, Mr Kapoor and Bank YES may be too long.

