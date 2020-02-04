Decorah residents react to caucus

The election season officially started on Monday evening with the Iowa Caucus.

Eleven Democrats were still in the running until Monday to become the party’s presidential candidate.

The Iowa caucus will begin to narrow this selection.

Voters in Decorah, Iowa say that having a caucus is different from having a primary is something they prefer.

“It’s just cool to be in a room and talk to your neighbors and people,” said Luther Snow, a Decorah voter.

“You have to get out there and say who you stand for and why,” said Chris Johnson, a Decorah voter. “While you can vote in a primary school and keep that to yourself. Here you sit down a bit. “

This year’s Iowa Caucus will introduce new rules. One is that a person whose first vote for a candidate does not reach the 15 percent threshold must vote again for a new candidate.

There are other changes as well.

“If you are in a viable group this time, which is about 15 percent of the total, you will be committed after the first round,” said Snow. “This is part of a series of rule changes they are making to increase transparency.”

Voters say they have prepared to have a first and second choice, some even a third.

Iowa voters say they always take this time seriously, especially when they know how many eyes are on them.

“It kind of feels special, but it also gives you a sense of responsibility, like doing it right because everyone is watching,” said Snow.

The city of Decorah has almost 8,000 inhabitants and says that the election season is always a busy time.

The candidates went on campaign trips and set up various headquarters across the city center.

“I think many of us are probably looking forward to a day or two after the caucus when we can finally have the city to ourselves again,” said Johnson.

The small town is volunteering to organize the caucus event.

Several companies have closed to allow their workers to participate.

As of Tuesday, there are no results in the caucus because the results have been delayed.