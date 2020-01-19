Dedham senior boys lead revival

The pieces fell perfectly into place for the Dedham boys. Well, almost perfect.

After reaching the .500 for the first time in more than a decade last year, an experienced Marauder team was expected to resume this trend in the fourth year under coach Dan Lynch. But even the most optimistic predictors could not have imagined that they would be 9-0-1 halfway through the schedule.

“Am I surprised that we have arrived at the beginning that we have? Absolutely. Am I surprised that we have a good year? Not at all, “Lynch said. “It’s a great group that works hard and has fun. It’s a great atmosphere. They really have a band as a family and I am now proud of their performance.”

With a dozen senior citizens in the selection, Dedham has followed a traditional path for a program to turn things around, taking chunks early with young players and finally reaping the benefits when they gel. There is, however, an anomaly, because the Marauders have put together a dominant first line who are good friends of the ice and relative strangers to it.

You would think that as an all-senior trio, Jack Roslonek, Michael Flynn and Alex Georgantas have registered many services together at this point in their careers. Instead, they had never shared the ice that entered the season, although you would hardly know it, by combining 26 goals and 41 assists during the first 10 games.

“We are well together,” said Roslonek, who is connected to Georgantas with 24 points to bring the Marauders to nine goals and 15 assists. “We are all on the same page. Everyone works hard and everyone is really focused on winning. “

Roslonek and Flynn have been varsity teammates at Dedham for four years, but the Marauders have rarely had them healthy since they were freshmen. Right winger Roslonek was put aside for much of his second season with a shoulder injury and Center Flynn (4-15-19) was forced to sit last season with the continuing effects of concussion suffered during football.

“It was tough, but I knew we would be good this year, and it was worth the wait,” Flynn said of the missed campaign.

In the meantime, Georgantas has given a huge boost with a team-high 13 goals from the left wing, making his debut after previously fighting for the Boston Advantage club program while helping in Dedham with a recruitment pitch from his now-fellow Marauders .

“It was great. First year and they welcomed me,” Georgantas said. “I talked to some guys and I knew they would be okay. That’s why I came in and it paid off.”

The return of Flynn and the addition of Georgantas to form the powerful first unit have created a domino effect on the rest of the team. Senior Andrew Mercuri (7-8-15) did well with centering a second line, between sophomore student Brendan Stamm and senior Ryan Davis, another major player that Dedham was without a year ago.

Forward depth has enabled senior Reid Slavin to switch to defense, where he has joined an experienced blue line corps with senior Jared Foley and striking juniors Billy Parr and Griffin Moulton, who have both seen significant minutes since they were freshmen.

As a result, senior goalkeeper Connor Stamm sees a lighter workload in his third year as a starter and he is sharp during testing, with a goal at an average of 1.14.

Dedham started the season with a 1-1 draw on the road against a high-quality Winthrop team and has since won nine times. After collecting with a few goals in the third period for a 2-1 triumph against the eternal Tri-Valley League-power Westwood – a team that beat them last winter 9-1 – the last seven wins have all come with at least three goals.

The meat of the TVL slate, however, still lies ahead of the Marauders, with two remaining against defensively small champion Medway and matchups with the big frontrunners, unbeaten Hopkinton and rival Norwood.

“It has been a cumulative progression from players with a great deal of experience who have played over the past three years and continue to work to improve every day,” said Lynch. “We are still climbing the ladder. We are only halfway through the season and I think the children understand that, but we are certainly in a very good position to continue. “

Forechecking

Four thoughts and nuggets from the high school hockey scene …

• It is often said that the hockey community in Massachusetts is particularly close, and this was again proven with the recent support for Connor Kulig, the North Quincy boy hockey senior captain who suffered a serious neck injury in a match on January 8 against Scituate. After having undergone a vertebral surgery, it is reported that Kulig makes encouraging improvements and regains the feeling in his limbs. As of Thursday, a fundraiser on Facebook (search Medical Fundraiser for Connor Kulig to donate) had reached nearly $ 45,000 of his $ 50,000 goal.

• As more details of the proposed state-wide MIAA tournament plans are revealed, there is some concern about the drastic reshuffle that hockey should undergo. Although a quick glance at where some teams might land in the newly proposed divisions makes little sense, I would not breathe in that there will be adjustments made specifically for hockey. One of the main selling points for the change is uniformity in all tournaments, and making sport-by-sport exceptions seems to undermine that goal.

• After seven consecutive losses to start their inaugural season, the Bishop Feehan girls hockey team recorded the first ever victory of the program on Wednesday evening, with a 3-1 win Oakmont. Early struggles are expected when building from scratch, but given the track record of success for Shamrock’s athletic squadrons, especially on the girls’ side, a rapid increase in competitiveness would not be a surprise.

• My one-man Super 8 selection committee met again and spits out another tough field from the Catholic Conference. All formats based on matches played up to and including Thursday: 1. Xaverian; 2. Catholic Memorial; 3. BC High; 4. Burlington; 5. Austin Prep; 6. St. Mary’s; 7. St. John’s Prep; 8. Framingham; 9. Pope Francis; 10. Arlington. (Suggestions or feedback for the high school hockey notebook? Contact Tom Fargo at tfargojr@gmail.com or on Twitter at @tom_fargo)