Dee ready to bury Patriots blunder that has cost Chief AFC title game

MIAMI – If the Patriots had not sent thank-you cards to Dee Ford last year, they should have done so. And maybe tons of flowers.

Ford had a huge hand – literally – in the Patriots on their way to Super Bowl LIII. Without the linebacker of the then Chiefs who was sidelined in last year’s AFC Championship game, which eliminated an interception of Tom Brady by Charvarius Ward, Andy Reid’s team would have ended up in the big game a year earlier.

Instead, it was the Patriots who moved on and then defeated the L.A. Rams and claimed their sixth championship.

A year later, Ford is no longer with the Chiefs. He is with the 49ers, the team against K.C. on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LIV. You would think that with the Chiefs in it, and Ford also in the big game, his blunder might have been forgotten.

Barely.

“It has been such a thing,” said Ford. “But I expected it.”

The “thing” was a neutral zone violation, and even the Chiefs point to Ford for the cost of a Super Bowl trip last season. Frank Clark, who took over as the chief attacker to the Chiefs after Ford was traded to San Francisco, called it a game-robber Tuesday.

“I don’t know anything about him,” Clark said Tuesday. “I couldn’t name a stat. I don’t know what school he went to.

“I only know that he had played offside, and everyone who is offside at a time like that, I feel that it is a stupid punishment at the end of the day. I am sure he feels the same. Personally, I ranked offside, but not in that kind (situation) … In every (situation) that is just something that should not happen. “

Ford knows that his carelessness has cost the Chiefs, who in the 37-31 extension lost to the Patriots. He had to live with the mistake. He called it a “sloppy game” late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. It was a difficult lesson learned.

“Each game is increased with the size of the game. Errors simply cannot happen. Although they are not intentional, mistakes cannot happen, “he said.” You do not want to be the man who costs the team just because of a mistake. The games are close by, it will always be five or six games that change the game. You don’t want them to be mistakes. “

Ford, who played with the Chiefs for five seasons, is just happy to have another chance, even if this is against his former team. He already had a certain amount of redemption for the big game, but winning a Super Bowl ring would put his Patriots blunder in the rearview mirror forever.

“I’m very lucky. I can’t remember a player ever being in this situation,” Ford said. “But I feel happy and I’m going to make the most of this opportunity. And how things unfold on Sunday evening becomes very interesting. “