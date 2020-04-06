Dee Snider Is ‘Extremely Disappointed’ With Donald Trump’s Managing Of Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Many Fatalities Could Have Been Prevented’

TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider has at the time once more said that he strongly disapproves of President Trump‘s dealing with of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has been criticized by some sections of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions. The president has considering that notably considerably modified his tune about the seriousness of the disaster has been forced to soberly tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Asked by Paulo Baron, proprietor of Prime Url Tunes, a producer of rock concert events in Latin America, how he feels about the Trump administration’s response to the scenario, Snider — who bought to know Trump personally just after showing additional than once on “The Superstar Apprentice” — said: “Very well, I wanna make a thing distinct: not everyone in the United States had been denying this virus. It’s quite significantly split down the center, down the center — 50 percent denying, half not denying — and it does begin with the president. And of course, I am exceptionally disappointed with the way he handled this detail.

“We as a place are heading to be shelling out for this for a extremely lengthy time in a ton of distinctive means, and not just with the fatalities of so lots of people, to be expected from this virus, but monetarily, economically. And a whole lot of this could have been averted. I necessarily mean, specific items have been inevitable — the virus was coming, illness was coming, death was coming. That was inescapable, but the way it was taken care of, quite a few fatalities could have been prevented and we could have been forward of issues in its place of powering matters. Suitable now, it feels like, in my state, that we are constantly seeking to catch up to the virus as it does what it does. This could have been pretty distinct, but we didn’t find out from the classes of some others, unfortunately.”

Snider also talked about the coronavirus’s effects on the tunes small business, particularly as it relates to live shows and artists’ ability to make a residing from performing stay.

“This virus, this time in heritage will improve everything without end,” he claimed. “It will take us a prolonged time to be snug yet again with going to massive gatherings and things like that. This is actually scary. And I do assume that people today will explore other solutions for receiving their art out there.

“Now, me personally, I didn’t announce it in a big way that I was retiring final yr, but I could not go again to are living enjoying,” he exposed. “I’ve acquired a dwell album coming out. I really don’t know if I am going to do any a lot more new tunes. But I am producing books, I am heading into directing and factors like that.

“As much as live shows go, I imagine that people will glimpse to find other methods to entertain their audience with out likely to a live performance location wherever countless numbers, or tens of countless numbers, of folks are crowded together in possibly dangerous situations.”

Final thirty day period, Trump explained that he realized that COVID-19 was a pandemic right before it was declared as this sort of by the Globe Overall health Corporation, irrespective of his prior rhetoric downplaying the severity of the virus.

Much more than 1.3 million coronavirus scenarios have been reported around the globe and extra than 74,000 fatalities so significantly, putting community health systems and unexpected emergency services beneath immense strain.

Back again in November 2017, Snider reported that he could no more time be buddies with Trump simply because he did not share the president’s sights on significant issues, such as the Trump administration’s harsh immigration policy.

Snider found himself in the center of controversy in 2016 when he asked Trump to prevent utilizing the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem “We’re Not Gonna Get It” in his marketing campaign. The singer claimed at the time that Trump was very gracious about the ask for.



https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=A0R5WGH6hKo

