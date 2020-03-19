Dee Snider makes sure her daughter is safe despite not being able to leave Peru – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML6c0e67c04a78d124a33d80089f04450211%

Three days after the South American country released the border shutdown, Sister Twisted leader shares his thoughts on Americans stranded in foreign countries amid a coronavirus pandemic.

rocking chair Dee Snider He is worried about his daughter after discovering she is among hundreds of Americans stranded in Peru after officials closed their borders in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Bad sister Star went on Instagram Wednesday (March 18), three days after Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra released a 15-day national state of emergency and border closure, and confessed that he has no idea when his daughter, Cheyenne, you you can go.

“These are really difficult times for everyone around the world …” he said in a video he posted. “There are thousands of US citizens stranded in foreign countries under quarantine and are not allowed to return to their homes.”

“I know this because my daughter, Cheyenne, is one of more than 800 stranded in Peru at the moment. The borders are closed. There are no departing flights, and they are not allowed to leave. And while my daughter is safe in this time, it is in a remote part of Peru. ”

Snider insisted his daughter would be fine because she has the means to survive an indefinite shutdown, but many Americans stranded abroad are not so lucky.

“They are all tourists,” he added. “They are all visitors. Most of them were on vacation, or traveling or traveling, encouraged by foreign countries to come visit us. They did, and now they are locked up. And my daughter, as I said, is sure, but we need to do better. We need to help ours. ”

“I understand that we must be quarantined; I understand that we must defend our borders; but we must be able to be quarantined within our own countries. And foreign countries must do everything they can to help foreigners get out of their places. ” and return home so they can be with their loved ones during these difficult times. ”

According to CNN, officials at the US embassy. USA They have issued instructions to US citizens who have not been able to renew their flights outside of Peru, asking them to arrange accommodation during the quarantine period, monitor the embassy’s website, and register on line staff. air. for up-to-date information

“The welfare and safety of American citizens is our top priority,” a statement read.

