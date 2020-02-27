dee-snider:-new-ac/dc-album-will-element-‘jaw-dropping-surprises’

The rumoured new AC/DC album will element “some surprises” pertaining to Malcolm Youthful, in accordance to ex-Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider.

Talking on Sirius XM’s Trunk Country present, Snider revealed that he lately experienced dinner with AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, who reportedly informed him about the band’s plans.

Snider reported: “He told me a large amount of things, and a large amount of stuff that I really don’t wanna say. But we know from the photographs, and Brian confirmed it, they have been in the studio, they’ve been recording. The unique – I never say the ‘original’ men, for the reason that a whole lot of ’em are absent, but I say the ‘classic’ lineup is again alongside one another and there are some surprises, which I cannot discuss about, pertaining to Malcolm Young that just experienced my jaw on the floor. I will say he will be current. So this is AC/DC as we know and appreciate them.”

Snider was appearing on Trunk Country as section of a Modify.org petition to get AC/DC to surface at the Tremendous Bowl 2021.

News of an AC/DC reunion commenced to emerge in August 2018, when Johnson and estranged drummer Phil Rudd were spotted outdoors Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios where by the band have recorded many albums in the earlier.

They have been then photographed with longterm engineer Mike Fraser at the similar place, with Fraser later confirming the band have been back in the studio “doing one thing.”

Then, in April this yr, US radio host Eddie Trunk reported: “I have sources that have instructed me that they are completely heading to tour with Brian again once more. Which is all unconfirmed from their camp, but I experienced it from some responsible resources.

“I feel it is really much a carried out offer that AC/DC, at the incredibly least, are likely to launch some form of report and it’ll be some type of tribute to Malcolm Youthful, just like Back again In Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.

“So I have no question about that, and I’m quite self-assured they are most likely heading to do shows as nicely, but I imagine at this level it’s fairly considerably just when they announce it.”

In December 2018, Snider tweeted about the existing status of AC/DC, declaring that frontman Brian Johnson was “good” following his much publicised listening to problems, and adding: “All 4 surviving customers have reunited with tracks recorded by Malcolm although he was even now alive.

“Malcolm’s nephew Stevie Younger is replacing him – he is performed this a few of moments before. It’s as close as you can get to the initial band.”

One particular of his Twitter followers then asked: “So, I acquire that Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd will be back again?” Snider replied: “Yup and yup!”