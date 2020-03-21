Dee Snider Says Trump Has Dealt with Coronavirus Pandemic ‘Horribly And Embarrassingly’

TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider claims that he strongly disapproves of President Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump has been criticized by some pieces of the media for downplaying fears about COVID-19 or actively spreading misinformation about its repercussions. The president has because notably drastically altered his tune about the seriousness of the disaster has been forced to soberly deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Questioned by Yahoo! how he feels about the Trump administration’s reaction to the situation, Snider — who acquired to know Trump individually right after showing more than when on “The Celebrity Apprentice” — stated: “Horribly. They dealt with it horribly and embarrassingly — turning down the examination kits, building a joke out of it, a mockery, some of these individuals wearing gasoline masks or whatever they have been carrying in the course of a push convention. I imply, it was horribly taken care of, and it just underlines how you will need to have a individual in power who’s received a broad comprehension of worldwide problems and all factors of governing, not just how the stock market is undertaking. So I just hope that this is building some individuals be additional informed that we have to have a additional perfectly-rounded personal at the helm. And ideally a single of these [candidates] will appear up and we’ll get somebody. I am going to get both Bernie [Sanders] or [Joe] Biden, just whoever [is the Democratic nominee]. Truthfully, if a potato ran, I’d vote for it, okay? I might vote for a baked potato.”

Previously this week, Trump reported that he knew that COVID-19 was a pandemic ahead of it was declared as such by the Earth Wellbeing Group, inspite of his past rhetoric downplaying the severity of the virus.

At the conclude of last 7 days, Trump declared a nationwide point out of emergency and expanded the travel ban for people coming to the U.S. from Europe. He also issued suggestions to restrict gatherings to no a lot more than 10 people today, and voiced support for sending checks to Americans most afflicted by the virus.

More than 255,000 situations have been claimed globally and a lot more than 10,000 fatalities so significantly, placing community overall health programs and unexpected emergency services less than huge pressure.

Back in November 2017, Snider reported that he could no for a longer period be good friends with Trump mainly because he did not share the president’s views on essential difficulties, which include the Trump administration’s severe immigration policy.

Snider located himself in the middle of controversy in 2016 when he requested Trump to stop utilizing the 1984 TWISTED SISTER anthem “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in his marketing campaign. The singer mentioned at the time that Trump was extremely gracious about the ask for.

