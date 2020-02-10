Dee Snider supports petition to have AC / DC play Super Bowl halfway through the show

A petition has been launched to have AC / DC play in the prestigious half-time show of the Super Bowl.

Rockfan Gina Dilecce started the campaign to put some “real metal” at the center of the annual event of the NFL, which has been dominated in recent years by mainstream artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay and Katy Perry.

And Dilecce has received support from former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who has urged rock fans to sign the petition on social media.

Dilecce, who brings her case forward, says: “It has been a while since we were playing real metal during the rest time for the Super Bowl.

“Don’t get me wrong, all music artists have done great and should play the show, but we all need a turn. It’s time for some rock and roll! And who is better than AC / DC to play?

“They come together again, make a new album and may go on tour again. This would be perfect! Come together, metalheads and start this! Dee Snider from Twisted Sister is with us! “

Snider, who has been calling for rock music to be well represented in the Super Bowl since this year’s event, calls on fans to support the petition on Twitter and also filmed a direct message to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Instagram.

Snider says: “There are many bands that are worthy of the stadium and many bands that have sold hundreds of millions of records, but the one band that I think has so much cross-over appeal to so many people in all genres is AC / DC.”

“You play so many of their songs in every game – and the band reunites with a new album, they go on tour again and they would knock down the house.”

No official word from the AC / DC camp is known about their future plans, although Snider said in December that a new AC / DC album was underway and would contain tracks recorded by the late Malcolm Young along with “all four who survived “members”

Last month, Australian broadcaster Eddie McGuire said that AC / DC were ready to release a new album in “February or March” and also reported that the band would tour later this year.

Visit the online petition to support the campaign.

SIGN THIS PETITION AND SHARE EVERY INDIVIDUAL INDIVIDUAL THOUGHT EVERY WAY !!! AC / DC: AC / DC to play Super Bowl – Sign the petition! https://t.co/x9Y54c2rqp via @Change @NFL @SUPERBOWLFebruari 8, 2020