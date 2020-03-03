deep-dish-pizza?-no,-deep-dish-cookie!

A love of cooking and the guiding hand of a grandmother made Cookie Spin achievable. It can be property to what buyers get in touch with an “epic” take care of, deep dish cookies.

“We are in Chicago, so it is got to be a deep dish,” Cookie Spin Owner Joe Lamondi mentioned. “I normally felt the ideal component of the cookie was a gentle gooey center, so I wanted to make the full cookie that way.”

Lamondi and his staff use specifically-produced pans so the desserts keep their shape, but these aren’t your daily muffin tins.

“They are not angled, so the cookie will bake straight up and down,” Lamondi reported.

Flavors differ from birthday cake to salted caramel brownie, supreme peanut butter, and superior ole’ chocolate chip.

Cookie Spin

4350 N Leavitt Road

Chicago, IL 60618

(773) 739-9400