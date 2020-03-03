deep-dish-pizza?-no,-deep-dish-cookie!

A love of cooking and the guiding hand of a grandmother created Cookie Spin achievable. It’s property to what buyers get in touch with an “epic” handle, deep dish cookies.

“We are in Chicago, so it’s obtained to be a deep dish,” Cookie Spin Proprietor Joe Lamondi said. “I generally felt the best aspect of the cookie was a tender gooey centre, so I wished to make the entire cookie that way.”

Lamondi and his group use specially-designed pans so the desserts keep their shape, but these are not your day-to-day muffin tins.

“They are not angled, so the cookie will bake straight up and down,” Lamondi said.

Flavors range from birthday cake to salted caramel brownie, best peanut butter, and great ole’ chocolate chip.

Cookie Spin

4350 N Leavitt Avenue

Chicago, IL 60618

(773) 739-9400