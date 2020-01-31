Deep Dive: ATMs are becoming more secure

divide

Brick-and-mortar financial institutions (FIs) are in competition with competitors that specialize exclusively in digital media and often take lower or nonexistent physical costs for the expansion. The former must therefore demonstrate that local presence is an added value for consumers, and new technological implementations help them create faster and more comprehensive services through customer-oriented staples.

ATMs are standard for most FI operations. They enable consumers to skip branch queues, make quick deposits and perform other basic services, and enable customers with debit cards to raise cash when branches may not be available. FIs that want to target mobile users are now offering these machines upgrades ranging from check cashing and improved account creation to improved consumer banking processes.

The following deep dive examines how next-generation ATMs will improve the customer experience and help keep stationary FIs up to date.

ATMs are becoming smarter – and more talented

ATMs offer additional functions in addition to the standard services. Some allow users to pay bills, buy movie tickets, and transfer money in Bitcoin or Fiat currencies. The machines are also not tied to plastic cards, so consumers can contact them using codes, contactless wearables or mobile devices. Chase Bank, Fifth Third Bank, PNC Bank and 3,500 credit unions introduced card-free ATMs last year. These services could become a faster and more convenient experience for consumers who forget their wallets or don’t want to search for their debit cards. A recent study found that 78 percent of consumers would prefer cardless ATMs to card transport.

FIs also want to convince their customers with new ATM interfaces that connect to live cashiers via a webcam. These options allow bank customers to access services that would otherwise require branch visits, such as: B. Completing credit applications, opening accounts and requesting money orders. Customers are not the only ones to benefit from advances in video ATMs: the FIs that manage these machines can use the upgrades to improve their bottom line and simplify their operations. Video conferencing with cashiers enables banks to further develop their marketing services by upselling to customers who may not go to branches and are therefore more difficult to reach with messaging, for example.

The security of ATMs is becoming increasingly important with the introduction of intelligent technologies. Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools can identify usage patterns to better predict available cash and support predictive maintenance efforts. Inactive ATMs can be extremely impractical for bank customers located far from physical branches and can be cumbersome for banks to repair. However, AI-driven technologies can predict failures, so banks can use repair personnel more efficiently to keep machines running properly and with the necessary supplies.

Improve security

However, ATMs are vulnerable to fraud, and ATMs have to fight both old and new attacks to ensure customer security. A recent study found that 86 percent of ATM operators had been cheated last year, and 59 percent believed that fraud attacks had increased over the same period.

Card readers are a particularly common threat to ATMs. Fraudsters buy card readers in dark web marketplaces and hide them over or in card slots to disguise them as part of the machines. The skimmers then copy the details of the magnetic stripe cards so that the criminals can create fake cards that they can sell or use to make purchases or withdraw money.

However, ATM updates that allow users to access their accounts without inserting cards can alleviate these problems. Some devices even allow consumers to log in to mobile banking apps to enter their withdrawal requests. Account holders then arrive at ATMs, select the “cardless cash” options and receive QR codes that they can scan into their banking apps. In this way, they can confirm their identity and access funds. On other devices, account holders must use their banking apps to select withdrawals, and then send codes through an app that consumers can enter at ATMs to get their money.

FIs must also prevent thieves from using stolen devices and credentials to access funds. Biometric authentication with facial recognition or with finger vein and palm scanners can be a strong defense and ensure that funds can only be withdrawn from certain, authorized and authenticated account holders.

The machines must also be protected against Internet-based attacks. Between 2013 and 2016, a hacker group stole more than € 1 billion ($ 1.11 billion) from ATMs using ATM transactions in more than 40 countries. ATMs that combat such attacks must make intensive efforts to ensure cyber security for traffic. AI and machine learning (ML) tools can help identify patterns in legitimate transactions and identify irregularities that could indicate impending or ongoing cyber attacks.

Thanks to the latest technologies, ATMs are becoming safer, smarter and offer a wide range of functions and services. These functions could make a decisive contribution to older ATMs tying their customers to themselves. FIs have long relied on ATMs to appeal to consumers, but by equipping ATMs with smart features, banks and credit unions can better serve changing customer needs and desires. The combination of the convenience of immediate physical access with fast and secure digital services can ultimately only promote customer loyalty.

