Deep Purple announce new album Whoosh! and European tour

By
Nellie McDonald
-




(Image credit: Ben Wolf)

Deep Purple will release their new album Whoosh! on June 12.

The rock icons’ 21st album, it marks the third time they have worked with producer Bob Ezrin, who also produced 2017’s InFinite and 2013’s Now What?!.

According to a statement from the band, their motto while recording the album was: “Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple.”

Guitarist Steve Morse says: “We’ve included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin. We’ve always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience.”

Deep Purple have also announced an extensive European tour to accompany the album. 

The tour begins in Moscow on May 31 and ends in Amsterdam on Oct 28. The UK leg of the tour begins in Manchester on October 2.

Whoosh! Is released on June 12, 2020 via on earMUSIC. It will be available as a limited edition CD+DVD Mediabook featuring a film of their full live performance from Hellfest 2017 and hour-long video interview with bassist Roger Glover and producer Bob Ezrin. It will also be available on 2LP+DVD edition and limited edition box set.

(Image credit: earMusic)

Deep Purple: Whoosh! tracklist

1. Throw My Bones


2. Drop the Weapon


3. We’re All the Same in the Dark


4. Nothing at All


5. No Need to Shout


6. Step by Step


7. What the What


8. The Long Way Round


9. The Power of the Moon


10. Remission Possible


11. Man Alive


12. And the Address


13. Dancing in My Sleep

Deep Purple 2020 European tour

May 31: Moscow Megasport Ice Palace, Russia


Jun 03: Istanbul Lifepark, Turkey


Jun 06: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece


Jun 20: Clisson HellFest, France


Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium


Jun 24: Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne, Germany


Jun 25: Aalborg Skovdalen Open Air, Denmark


Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock Ekeberg, Norway


Jun 30: Paris Boulogne Billancourt La Seine Musicale, France


Jul 01: Nimes Festival De Nimes Les Arenes, France


Jul 03: Klam Clam Rock, Austria


Jul 04: Eisenstadt Lovely Days, Austria


Jul 06: Bologna Sonic Park, Italy


Jul 08: Sion sous Sion sous les étoiles, Switzerland


Jul 10: Bonn Kunst Rasen Granau, Germany


Aug 11: Rosenheim Rosenheim Sommerfestival, Germany


Aug 14: Halle (Saale) Freilichtbühne Peißnitz, Germany


Aug 15: Mainz Open Air Volkspark Mainz, Germany


Aug 17: St Julien en Genevois Guitare en Scene Festival, France


Aug 18: Brombach Lieder Am See, Germany


Aug 20: Carcassone Festival De Carcassone Theatre Jean Deschamps, France


Aug 22: Lörrach Stimmen Festival, Germany


Aug 24: Colmar Festival De La Foire Aux Vins de Colmar Parc Des expositions, France


Sep 26: Stockholm Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden


Sep 27: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden


Sep 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark


Oct 02: Manchester Manchester Arena, UK


Oct 03: London O2, UK


Oct 05: Glasgow Hydro, UK


Oct 06: Leeds FD Arena, UK


Oct 08: Birmingham Arena. UK


Oct 10: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg


Oct 13: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany


Oct 14: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland


Oct 16: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany


Oct 17: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany


Oct 19: Milan Forum, Italy


Oct 20: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland


Oct 22: Lille Zenith, France


Oct 24: Dijon Zenith, France


Oct 26: Clermont Ferrand Zenith D’Auvergne, France


Oct 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, The Netherlands

