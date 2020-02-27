deep-purple-announce-new-album-whoosh!-and-european-tour

Deep Purple will release their new album Whoosh! on June 12.
The rock icons’ 21st album, it marks the third time they have worked with producer Bob Ezrin, who also produced 2017’s InFinite and 2013’s Now What?!.
According to a statement from the band, their motto while recording the album was: “Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple.”
Guitarist Steve Morse says: “We’ve included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin. We’ve always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience.”
Deep Purple have also announced an extensive European tour to accompany the album.
The tour begins in Moscow on May 31 and ends in Amsterdam on Oct 28. The UK leg of the tour begins in Manchester on October 2.
Whoosh! Is released on June 12, 2020 via on earMUSIC. It will be available as a limited edition CD+DVD Mediabook featuring a film of their full live performance from Hellfest 2017 and hour-long video interview with bassist Roger Glover and producer Bob Ezrin. It will also be available on 2LP+DVD edition and limited edition box set.
Deep Purple: Whoosh! tracklist
1. Throw My Bones
2. Drop the Weapon
3. We’re All the Same in the Dark
4. Nothing at All
5. No Need to Shout
6. Step by Step
7. What the What
8. The Long Way Round
9. The Power of the Moon
10. Remission Possible
11. Man Alive
12. And the Address
13. Dancing in My Sleep
Deep Purple 2020 European tour
May 31: Moscow Megasport Ice Palace, Russia
Jun 03: Istanbul Lifepark, Turkey
Jun 06: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jun 20: Clisson HellFest, France
Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 24: Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne, Germany
Jun 25: Aalborg Skovdalen Open Air, Denmark
Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock Ekeberg, Norway
Jun 30: Paris Boulogne Billancourt La Seine Musicale, France
Jul 01: Nimes Festival De Nimes Les Arenes, France
Jul 03: Klam Clam Rock, Austria
Jul 04: Eisenstadt Lovely Days, Austria
Jul 06: Bologna Sonic Park, Italy
Jul 08: Sion sous Sion sous les étoiles, Switzerland
Jul 10: Bonn Kunst Rasen Granau, Germany
Aug 11: Rosenheim Rosenheim Sommerfestival, Germany
Aug 14: Halle (Saale) Freilichtbühne Peißnitz, Germany
Aug 15: Mainz Open Air Volkspark Mainz, Germany
Aug 17: St Julien en Genevois Guitare en Scene Festival, France
Aug 18: Brombach Lieder Am See, Germany
Aug 20: Carcassone Festival De Carcassone Theatre Jean Deschamps, France
Aug 22: Lörrach Stimmen Festival, Germany
Aug 24: Colmar Festival De La Foire Aux Vins de Colmar Parc Des expositions, France
Sep 26: Stockholm Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden
Sep 27: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden
Sep 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Oct 02: Manchester Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 03: London O2, UK
Oct 05: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Oct 06: Leeds FD Arena, UK
Oct 08: Birmingham Arena. UK
Oct 10: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 13: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany
Oct 14: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Oct 16: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Oct 17: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany
Oct 19: Milan Forum, Italy
Oct 20: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Oct 22: Lille Zenith, France
Oct 24: Dijon Zenith, France
Oct 26: Clermont Ferrand Zenith D’Auvergne, France
Oct 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, The Netherlands
