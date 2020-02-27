deep-purple-announce-new-album-whoosh!-and-european-tour

Deep Purple will release their new album Whoosh! on June 12.

The rock icons’ 21st album, it marks the third time they have worked with producer Bob Ezrin, who also produced 2017’s InFinite and 2013’s Now What?!.

According to a statement from the band, their motto while recording the album was: “Deep Purple is putting the Deep back into Purple.”

Guitarist Steve Morse says: “We’ve included everything that made the whole band smile, including Bob Ezrin. We’ve always enjoyed making music and having the incredible luxury of a loyal audience.”

Deep Purple have also announced an extensive European tour to accompany the album.

The tour begins in Moscow on May 31 and ends in Amsterdam on Oct 28. The UK leg of the tour begins in Manchester on October 2.

Whoosh! Is released on June 12, 2020 via on earMUSIC. It will be available as a limited edition CD+DVD Mediabook featuring a film of their full live performance from Hellfest 2017 and hour-long video interview with bassist Roger Glover and producer Bob Ezrin. It will also be available on 2LP+DVD edition and limited edition box set.

(Image credit: earMusic)

Deep Purple: Whoosh! tracklist

1. Throw My Bones



2. Drop the Weapon



3. We’re All the Same in the Dark



4. Nothing at All



5. No Need to Shout



6. Step by Step



7. What the What



8. The Long Way Round



9. The Power of the Moon



10. Remission Possible



11. Man Alive



12. And the Address



13. Dancing in My Sleep

Deep Purple 2020 European tour

May 31: Moscow Megasport Ice Palace, Russia



Jun 03: Istanbul Lifepark, Turkey



Jun 06: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece



Jun 20: Clisson HellFest, France



Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium



Jun 24: Hamburg Stadtpark Freilichtbühne, Germany



Jun 25: Aalborg Skovdalen Open Air, Denmark



Jun 27: Oslo Tons of Rock Ekeberg, Norway



Jun 30: Paris Boulogne Billancourt La Seine Musicale, France



Jul 01: Nimes Festival De Nimes Les Arenes, France



Jul 03: Klam Clam Rock, Austria



Jul 04: Eisenstadt Lovely Days, Austria



Jul 06: Bologna Sonic Park, Italy



Jul 08: Sion sous Sion sous les étoiles, Switzerland



Jul 10: Bonn Kunst Rasen Granau, Germany



Aug 11: Rosenheim Rosenheim Sommerfestival, Germany



Aug 14: Halle (Saale) Freilichtbühne Peißnitz, Germany



Aug 15: Mainz Open Air Volkspark Mainz, Germany



Aug 17: St Julien en Genevois Guitare en Scene Festival, France



Aug 18: Brombach Lieder Am See, Germany



Aug 20: Carcassone Festival De Carcassone Theatre Jean Deschamps, France



Aug 22: Lörrach Stimmen Festival, Germany



Aug 24: Colmar Festival De La Foire Aux Vins de Colmar Parc Des expositions, France



Sep 26: Stockholm Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden



Sep 27: Gothenburg Partille Arena, Sweden



Sep 29: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark



Oct 02: Manchester Manchester Arena, UK



Oct 03: London O2, UK



Oct 05: Glasgow Hydro, UK



Oct 06: Leeds FD Arena, UK



Oct 08: Birmingham Arena. UK



Oct 10: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg



Oct 13: Berlin Max Schmeling Halle, Germany



Oct 14: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland



Oct 16: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany



Oct 17: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany



Oct 19: Milan Forum, Italy



Oct 20: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland



Oct 22: Lille Zenith, France



Oct 24: Dijon Zenith, France



Oct 26: Clermont Ferrand Zenith D’Auvergne, France



Oct 28: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, The Netherlands

