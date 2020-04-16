‘Deeply regrettable’ – AU boss slams Trump for halting WHO funding

The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, has strongly condemned Donald Trump’s decision to cut US funding to the World Health and fitness Organization.

Faki claimed the transfer by the US was “deeply regrettable”. “The US govt selection to suspend funding to WHO is deeply regrettable. Nowadays far more than at any time, the planet depends on WHO’s leadership to steer the world-wide COVID-19 pandemic response,” he claimed in a tweet.

The USgovt choice to suspend funding to @WHO is deeply regrettable. Today much more than at any time,the world depends on WHO’s management to steer the global #Covid_19 pandemic reaction.Our collective responsibility to make sure WHO can absolutely carry out its mandate, has in no way been much more urgent

— Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) April 15, 2020

Trump on Tuesday declared the halting of US funding to the WHO, accusing the group of “severely mismanaging and covering up” the distribute of the coronavirus.

“I am directing my administration to halt funding although a assessment is performed to evaluate the Earth Health and fitness Organization’s part in severely mismanaging and covering up the distribute of the coronavirus,” Trump advised reporters.

The withdrawal of the funding will come days right after Trump and the Director-Typical of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus sparred publicly in excess of the latter’s competence in dealing with the ravaging pandemic.

The US in 2019, gave the WHO above $550 million of the organization’s $6 billion budget.

Ghebreyesus also criticized Trump’s halting of US funding to the firm, stating: “We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in the funding to the WHO.”

There is no time to waste. @WHO’s singular focus is on doing the job to serve all persons to preserve life and cease the #COVID19 pandemic. https://t.co/08xlv7HLC4

— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 15, 2020

He additional included in a tweet that, “There is no time to waste” and the WHO’s “singular concentrate is on performing to serve all individuals to preserve life and cease the #COVID19 pandemic.”

Philanthropist Bill Gates who is also a key bankroller of the WHO additional: “Halting funding for the Environment Well being Corporation during a entire world health and fitness crisis is as harmful as it sounds.

“Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that operate is stopped no other organization can switch them. The earth needs @WHO now more than at any time.”

Halting funding for the Planet Health and fitness Group during a world well being crisis is as risky as it seems. Their get the job done is slowing the distribute of COVID-19 and if that function is stopped no other group can replace them. The environment requirements @WHO now extra than ever.

— Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020