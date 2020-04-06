Deerfields Bakery features indoor activity that yields delicious handle

What to do, what to do, what to do while cooped up inside?

Deerfields Bakery has arrive up with a enjoyable indoor action for all ages that yields a tasty take care of upon completion.

















































It is the interactive cookie package, and it really is supporting the bakery, which is battling like numerous little companies to stay open and working.

“Business was booming, but now we are scarcely hanging in there. But we are trying to be optimistic and we want to thank all of our loyal clients for nonetheless placing orders. They are aiding to maintain us open,” said Adriene Philipps, one particular of the entrepreneurs.

The bakery has packaged six baked sugar cookies, three baggage of buttercream icing and three sets of ornamental sprinkles in a box out there for in-shop pickup or can be delivered for no cost.

The kits appear in 4 themes: Easter (egg and bunny cookies), Dinosaur (dinosaur and dinosaur egg cookies), Princess (gown, glass slipper and unicorn cookies) and Spring/Summer months (flowers, butterflies and seashore ball cookies).

Each and every package fees $19.95. There is also a cupcake kit.

“I 1st put a submit out there about these kits on Facebook last 7 days and we started off with just the Easter kit, but it was so well-liked we experienced to incorporate much more kits. We’ve currently finished a lot more than 200 orders. We’ve had folks comment like ridiculous on Facebook.”

















































Deerfields Bakery has 3 areas, but only the Buffalo Grove (201 N. Buffalo Grove Street) and Deerfield (813 N. Waukegan Street) locations are open up for carryout services. The Schaumburg spot is briefly closed.

Shipping and delivery in a 10-mile radius of Buffalo Grove is absolutely free with a minimal $25 purchase.

To get a cookie kit, simply call (847) 520-0068 and thrust No. 2, or check out www.deerfieldsbakery.com.















































