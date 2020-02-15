[def-leppard-announce-the-twenty/twenty-vision-tour-with-zz-prime]

Def Leppard have announced that they’ll head out on the road later on this year with particular visitors ZZ Top rated.

The 20/20 Eyesight tour will see the two bands participate in a whole of 16 demonstrates across the US, kicking off on September 21 at the Albany Periods Union Centre, and wrapping up at the Spokane Arena on October 18.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott suggests: “What a year this is likely to be! 1st, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Major!

“Having been an admirer of the band for a life time it’s gonna be a actual satisfaction to finally do some displays together. Probably some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy Gibbons in 1 of people fancy automobiles.”

Tickets for the tour will go on common sale from 10am area time on February 21, with members of Def Leppard’s Rock Brigade lover club having accessibility to tickets from 10am on February 17.

Prior to the freshly announced displays, Def Leppard will head out on the highway throughout the US with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts.

Def Leppard are poised to launch the new box set titled The Early Many years on March 20 via UMC/Virgin. The assortment will be packed with material and is getting introduced to mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s debut album On Via The Evening.

And, just in time for Valentine’s Working day, Def Leppard have developed a unique Love Bites playlist created up of tunes asked for by admirers. Check out it out below.

Def Leppard and ZZ Top rated: 20/20 Vision tour



Sep 21: Albany Situations Union Heart, NY



Sep 23: Virginia Seashore Veteran United Residence Loans Amphitheater, VA



Sep 25: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN



Sep 26: Brandon Amphitheater, MS



Sep 28: Orange Seashore The Wharf Amphitheater, AL



Sep 30: Bossier Town CenturyLink Centre, LA



Oct 02: Tiny Rock Verizon Arena, AR



Oct 03: Tulsa BOK Center, Ok



Oct 05: Wichita Intrust Financial institution Arena, KS



Oct 07: Lincoln Pinnacle Financial institution Arena, NE



Oct 09: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI



Oct 10: Des Moines Wells Fargo Arena, IA



Oct 12: Grand Forks Alerus Center, ND



Oct 15: Salt Lake Town Vivint Good House Arena, UT



Oct 17: Portland Moda Center, OR



Oct 18: Spokane Arena, WA