[DEF LEPPARD: Complete ‘London To Vegas’ Particulars Revealed]

Eagle Rock Entertainment will launch DEF LEPPARD‘s “London To Vegas” on April 24. This limited version 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and electronic structure release capabilities two amazing concert films: “Hysteria At The O2” and “Hits Vegas, Are living At Planet Hollywood”.

Filmed in December 2018, “Hysteria At The O2” captures DEF LEPPARD celebrating the groundbreaking “Hysteria”, a person of their two diamond-certified 10-occasions-platinum albums (the other staying “Pyromania”). Carried out in its entirety before a ravenous bought-out group, this momentous homecoming event is produced all the much more effective as it was their long-awaited debut at the legendary O2 Arena in London. That includes electrifying performances of “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Animal”, “Females” and “Enjoy Bites”, bandmembers Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick “Sav” Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums), conclude the set with a host of more hits, which includes “Let us Get Rocked”, “When Like And Despise Collide” and “Photograph”.

Six months later, just following their induction in the Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame, DEF LEPPARD undertook a residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theatre in World Hollywood. “Hits Vegas, Live At World Hollywood” is a 28-track deep dive into not only their greatest hits, but rarities these as “Also Late For Love”, “Billy’s Acquired A Gun”, “Slang” and “Guarantees”. Highlighting DEF LEPPARD‘s versatility, “Hits Vegas” presents a livewire phase demonstrate with two stages and video partitions, punctuated with personal, acoustic renditions of hardly ever carried out music “Let Me Be The One particular”, “We Belong”, “Have You Ever Needed An individual So Negative” and “Two Ways Driving”.

“Hits Vegas” provides a behind-the-scenes bonus attribute, though “Hysteria At The O2” is rounded out with the reward “Hysteria: Then And Now” mini-documentary. As a whole, “London To Vegas” encapsulates the prestige of one particular of rock’s most legendary bands.

Packed in a 10″ box with a 40-web site hardback ebook, the established is completed with audio from both concert events. “Hysteria Dwell”, featuring the functionality of the entire “Hysteria” album from the O2 present, will also be available individually on crystal obvious 2LP, packaged in a gatefold sleeve. Lastly, in addition to these in-depth sets, “London To Vegas” is now offered for pre-order as a direct-to-shopper offer with special merchandise bundles. These incorporate a “London To Vegas” T-shirt, “London To Vegas” 12×12 lithograph, branded envelope showcasing duplicate setlist, guitar pictures, and replica laminates from both of those reveals, and an exceptional four-tune photo disc “Acoustic In Vegas”.