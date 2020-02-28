[DEF LEPPARD: Performance Clip Of ‘Rocket’ From ‘Hysteria At The O2’ Concert Movie]

Eagle Rock Enjoyment will launch DEF LEPPARD‘s “London To Vegas” on April 24. This limited version 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two breathtaking concert films: “Hysteria At The O2” and “Hits Vegas, Stay At World Hollywood”.

A performance clip of the song “Rocket”, taken from the “Hysteria At The O2” concert movie, can be viewed below.

Filmed in December 2018, “Hysteria At The O2” captures DEF LEPPARD celebrating the groundbreaking “Hysteria”, one particular of their two diamond-certified 10-situations-platinum albums (the other staying “Pyromania”). Performed in its entirety right before a ravenous offered-out group, this momentous homecoming occasion is produced all the much more effective as it was their prolonged-awaited debut at the iconic O2 Arena in London. That includes electrifying performances of “Pour Some Sugar On Me”, “Animal”, “Girls” and “Like Bites”, bandmembers Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick “Sav” Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums), conclude the established with a host of added hits, like “Let us Get Rocked”, “When Appreciate And Hate Collide” and “Photograph”.

6 months later, just just after their induction in the Rock And Roll Corridor Of Fame, DEF LEPPARD undertook a residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theatre in World Hollywood. “Hits Vegas, Stay At World Hollywood” is a 28-tune deep dive into not only their best hits, but rarities this sort of as “Also Late For Appreciate”, “Billy’s Received A Gun”, “Slang” and “Guarantees”. Highlighting DEF LEPPARD‘s flexibility, “Hits Vegas” offers a livewire stage exhibit with two levels and video clip walls, punctuated with personal, acoustic renditions of rarely performed music “Enable Me Be The One”, “We Belong”, “Have You Ever Required An individual So Lousy” and “Two Steps Guiding”.

“Hits Vegas” provides a guiding-the-scenes bonus aspect, while “Hysteria At The O2” is rounded out with the reward “Hysteria: Then And Now” mini-documentary. As a full, “London To Vegas” encapsulates the prestige of one of rock’s most iconic bands.

Packed in a 10″ box with a 40-web page hardback reserve, the established is completed with audio from the two concerts. “Hysteria Reside”, featuring the effectiveness of the comprehensive “Hysteria” album from the O2 demonstrate, will also be obtainable separately on crystal apparent 2LP, packaged in a gatefold sleeve. Finally, in addition to these in-depth sets, “London To Vegas” is now offered for pre-buy as a direct-to-consumer deal with unique products bundles. These include things like a “London To Vegas” T-shirt, “London To Vegas” 12×12 lithograph, branded envelope featuring duplicate setlist, guitar photos, and reproduction laminates from equally reveals, and an exclusive 4-music picture disc “Acoustic In Vegas”.