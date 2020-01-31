Def Leppard plans to release the Unreleased ‘Early Years’ Box Set

Def Leppard has recalled an in-depth collection of their first days for a new box that had not been released before. In this, fans will find everything from their debut outside of Sheffield, England, as part of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement, according to Rolling Stone.

Early Years 79-81 are made of remastered chips from their first two albums, On Through the Night and High ‘n’ Dry. Combined with live recordings, downloads and recordings for the BBC.

The five-disc set, which led Joe Elliott to assist as an executive producer, comes March 20th. Elliot said:

“Well, friends asked, and we listened. Really excited to have our first years working with a load of rare material, including the recently refurbished Live at Oxford New Theater, recorded on a 1980 UK tour. It was a journey. put this box together and I hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we did on it! “

“Rock Brigade”, the song that started the success of On Through the Night, is also part of the box. The original was produced by Nick Tauber, who had previously worked with Thin Lizzy and Slaughter and dogs. it is expected that since Tauber had worked on it, the song has a relaxed, Thin Lizzy vibe. The band wanted to release this release as a single, but they never had the chance.

Overall Dynamic

Kory Grow writes to Rolling Stone that each LP will also be released as single-CD and vinyl releases in black or limited-edition color LPs. The Early Years 79-81 “boxset includes a story from the band’s first two albums written by Mojo and Classic Rock writer Paul Elliott.

He has personal ideas from the band to produce and release these early works, as well as rare photos and souvenirs.

Too blunt?

Joe Elliott describes the box that has been designated as a “worm and all” case:

“We’re alive in 1980. We were talking about the microphone … about synchronizing lips or overkill. You can’t have it. You can’t wait for a 59-year-old to come in and clear a 20-year-old vocal. You know what I mean? So, that’s what it is. “

Is expected. More than four decades have passed. So it would be unfair to ask him to soften the magic and invent a sudden renewal. Anyway, whatever they come with will be greatly appreciated. Mostly because their last production was a self-titled album of 2015. Elliott said the tour is Def Leppard’s top priority.

“We still want to make new music – don’t get me wrong, we absolutely do,” he said.

More Touring?

Yes, more tours. Def Leppard has enough fan base to be able to tour without having to release new music. So I like to know that Def Leppard will start in the US next summer with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and Blackhearts on their anticipated tour of their stadiums.

And without any other additions.

The Early Years 79-81 box, according to Louder Sound, sounds a bit like this:

CD1: Active at Night – Refreshed

Rock Brigade Hi America Sadness is a woman It could be you Satellite When the walls fell down Failed Rocks Off Does not matter Answer to Master Introduction

CD2: High ‘N’ Dry – Refreshed

Let it go Another hit and run High N Dry (Saturday night) Bring in the hearing Switch 625 You took me Lady Strange During the night Mirror Mirror (look in my eyes) no no no

CD3: When the Walls Falled Down: Live in Oxford: 26/04/1980

When the walls fell down It could be you Rock Brigade Satellite Medical man Answer to Master When the Rain Falls Sadness is a woman Good Morning Freedom Don’t bother me Introduction Lady Strange Getcha Rocks Off Hi America Failed Walk in the sun

CD4: Too many jitterbugs: B-sides and rarities

Go to the Sun – Def Leppard EP Getcha Rocks Off – The Def Leppard EP The Overture – The EP Def Leppard Wasted – Small Hi America – Single Rock Brigade – Unreleased Nick Tauber produced the version Glad I’m Alive – Nick Tauber released the version Good Morning Freedom – Single Let it go – Edit individually 625 Switch – Simple Processing Bringin ‘On Heartbreak – Edit One Me and My Wine – original version They bring to the heart – remix Me And My Wine – Remix

CD5: Raw: Early Recordings on the BBC

Glad to be alive (meeting Andy Peebles – 07/06/1979) Sadness is a woman (meeting Andy Peebles – 07/06/1979) Wasted (meeting Andy Peebles – 07/06/1979) Reply to Master (meeting Andy Peebles – 07/06/1979) Satellite (Friday Rock Park – 03/10/1979) Rock Brigade (Friday Rock Park – 03/10/1979) Wasted (Friday Rock Park – 03/10/1979) Good Morning Freedom (Friday Rock Park – 03/10/1979) Satellite / When the walls fell down (Live at the Reading Festival – 24/08/1980) The Man of Medicine (Live at Reading Festival – 24/08/1980) The Overture (Live at Reading Festival – 24/08/1980) Lady Strange (Live at Reading Festival – 24/08/1980) Getcha Rocks Off (Live at Reading Festival – 24/08/1980)

The team will hit the road again next summer for a coheadlining visit.