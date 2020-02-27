def-leppard-start-london-to-vegas-are-living-deal-across-several-formats

Def Leppard are to release a live film throughout several formats. London To Vegas will be produced on April 24.

The package will comprise two pieces: Hysteria At The O2 was filmed in London on December six, 2018, even though Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood was filmed 6 months afterwards in Las Vegas.

The Hysteria At The O2 clearly show was the first time the Hysteria album had been performed in complete in London, and also showcased Squandered, Let’s Get Rocked, When Adore And Loathe Collide, Photograph and Rock Of Ages. It truly is accomplished by the reward Hysteria: Then And Now mini-documentary.

Hits Vegas, Reside At World Hollywood was recorded throughout the band’s Las Vegas residency, and attributes 28 songs, which includes acoustic renditions of Permit Me Be The 1, We Belong, Have You At any time Needed Someone So Poor and Two Actions Behind.

London To Vegas will be released on a myriad of formats, like the subsequent:

London To Vegas Deluxe 2Blu-ray+4CD

London To Vegas Deluxe 2DVD+4CD

Hysteria Reside At The O2 DVD/Blu-ray+2CD

Hysteria Are living At The O2 crystal crystal clear 2LP vinyl

Acoustic In Vegas image disc

Digital formats

Both of those deluxe sets will arrive packaged in a 10″ box, entire with a 40-site hardback guide. There are also a selection of bundle alternatives, which includes autographed sets.

London To Vegas is out there to pre-order now.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8dBJ5IF82zc"></noscript>