Defence Minister: It is not Crisis, cops even now major ops regardless of Armed Forces’ involvement | Malaysia

Army personnel from Regimen 502 Askar Wataniah, Kem Sungai Buloh arrive at IPD Shah Alam to guide the police in imposing the movement management get (MCO), March 22, 2020.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — The Armed Forces will abide by the police’s guide and the Unique Endeavor Force head by the Inspector-Common of Police (IGP) to assistance maintain purchase for the motion regulate buy (MCO), Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reported.

He mentioned that the community need to not be scared or make wrongful assumptions that the army will act violently as their deployment arrives below the Avoidance and Command of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 only, not implementing the dreaded Crisis Ordinance.

“The army is only right here to aid the law enforcement, these types of as helping to convey to individuals to keep dwelling,” he informed reporters following a special conference on the MCO and Covid-19 pandemic in Putrajaya.

“It is accurate that underneath the Act there is a sentence of two years’ imprisonment, but at this level we are even now advising the civilians but this level may change.

“Since this is not an unexpected emergency the direct is with the police and even the ability to arrest is nevertheless with the law enforcement,” he additional.

Ismail claimed that 50,000 personnel from the law enforcement, Armed Forces, Malaysian Marine Enforcement Company (APMM), Malaysian Volunteers Corps (Rela), community councils and other folks are now being deployed all more than the region to help with the MCO.

