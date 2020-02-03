Defense Against Corona Virus The Japan Times

The outbreak of a new corona virus from Wuhan, China, seems unstoppable. The first known coronavirus death outside of China was finally reported in the Philippines on Sunday. The death toll in China has risen to over 300 in the past two weeks.

While the number of people infected with the virus has gradually increased in Japan, the government has taken three weeks to ban the entry of foreigners who have been in the Chinese province of Hubei in the past two weeks. It was only last Saturday that Tokyo finally introduced mandatory hospital stays for those infected with the virus, with possible penalties for those who do not follow these instructions. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emphasized: “Precedent measures cannot deal with unprecedented crises.” As always, better late than never.

A few days before this unprecedented decision by the Abe administration to prevent the virus from spreading to Japan, attempts to deploy Aegis Ashore, the U.S. Navy’s land-based version of the Aegis missile defense system, were bitterly defeated in Akita Prefecture.

The Akita governor and mayor formally informed the Minister of Defense that they firmly opposed the government’s plan to deploy Aegis Ashore at a proposed location in Akita. Unfortunately, the national government cannot take any binding measures to implement the plan in Akita.

But if this is possible for health reasons, why not for defense purposes? Isn’t the outbreak of the Coronavirus in East Asia a national emergency and is it not a serious threat to Japan from outside? Aren’t the hundreds of foreign spies secretly operating in Japan a threat to Japan from outside? And aren’t the medium-range ballistic missiles fired at Japan with nuclear weapons also a serious external threat? Of course they do.

In this case, why can’t the government take binding national security measures if the coronavirus can? Is it because the government has an appropriate law to enforce mandatory infectious disease measures while it has no power to enforce defense systems in Japan?

Let us clarify things again. Noah built his ark before the tide came. It would have been too late to start building when he saw the tide coming. In short, it was and remains the will of the top decision-makers to take the right measures to prepare for emergencies. The following is my attitude.

1. It is about the will of political decision-makers, not statutes

The United States announced Friday that it has temporarily banned “foreigners who have traveled to China the past two weeks and are not immediate family members of US citizens or permanent residents”. Australia has implemented similar strict measures.

In contrast, Japan has so far only banned foreigners who have been to the Hubei province of China in the past two weeks and want to enter Japan. China’s State Department described the US decision as “certainly not a goodwill gesture,” but is the US overly aggressive towards Beijing? I do not believe that.

2. It’s about threat assessment

Given the tendency of Chinese officials to hide the actual number of dead and infected, we always have to prepare for the worst. The government should not hesitate to take strict measures in the event of national emergencies, even if this means restricting some human rights.

This can also apply to other national emergencies such as foreign espionage or a direct military threat. It is common knowledge that at least hundreds of foreign spies and intelligence agencies in Japan can do what they want.

In addition, the North Koreans are still developing nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction as they modernize conventional weapons systems that do not fall under the ICBM category that U.S. President Donald Trump promised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un not to test. The threats are real.

3. If there is no law, enact one

Some may argue that the government lacks laws to impose national defense plans on local authorities like those in Akita. The government cannot arrest and indict hundreds of foreign agents for collecting classified information in Japan.

However, this is an argument that puts the cart in front of the horse. If the relevant laws do not exist to do the right things, new laws should be passed. For example, a counterintelligence law and a national security emergency law are required.

All in all, it is about striking a balance between individual rights and collective national interests. Prior to Saturday, the government could not or did not want to take mandatory human rights measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Japan, as there were no precedents for restricting such individual rights.

However, it is now becoming clearer that stricter and more consistent measures are needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Japan. If the disease poses a threat to the nation, so does foreign espionage and the ballistic missiles aimed at it.

Individual freedom and human rights are of course always important. However, sometimes – and especially in an emergency – certain strict, binding but temporary measures are required to protect the collective interests of a democracy.

It is not only a golden opportunity, but it is also high time for Japan to look back on the past 70 years and seriously think about the optimal balance between individual human rights and collective national interest. Our democracy in the 21st century is strong and healthy enough to find a new balance.

Kuni Miyake is President of the Foreign Policy Institute and Research Director at the Canon Institute for Global Studies.