Defense aircraft demand is increasing US orders. underlying weakness remains money

WASHINGTON, February 4 – Orders for US-made goods have grown the most in the past 1 to 2 years due to strong demand for defense aircraft. Weak business spending on equipment, however, indicated limited scope for a significant recovery in manufacturing as business confidence improved.

Orders for factory goods rose 1.8 percent, the largest increase since August 2018, the Ministry of Commerce announced today. November data has been revised down to show a 1.2 percent drop in orders, instead of 0.7 percent as previously reported.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast factory orders would increase 1.2 percent in December. Excluding the defense sector, new orders declined 0.6 percent in December after rising 0.1 percent in the previous month. Overall, factory orders fell by 0.6 percent in 2019.

The easing of trade tensions between the United States and China has stimulated business sentiment. A survey by the Institute for Procurement Management yesterday showed that the level of national factory activity recovered in January after five consecutive months.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11 percent of the US economy, continues to be at risk. While Washington and Beijing signed a Phase 1 trade agreement last month, US tariffs on Chinese imports remain at $ 360 billion, about two-thirds of the total.

Boeing stopped producing its troubled 737 MAX aircraft last month, which was stopped in March last year after two fatal accidents. The corona virus, which has killed hundreds of people in China and infected thousands worldwide, could disrupt supply chains, especially for electronics manufacturers.

US stock indices were significantly higher as the Chinese central bank’s renewed interventions eased investor concerns about the health of the world’s second largest economy. US government bond prices traded lower, while the dollar was stronger against a basket of currencies.

Shipments are increasing

Industrial goods sales rose 0.5 percent in December after 0.3 percent in November. Factory orders remained unchanged in December after falling 0.6 percent in November. Factory inventories rose 0.5 percent in December after 0.3 percent in the previous month. This could limit the jump in production.

The 18-month trade war between the United States and China put pressure on business confidence and undercut capital spending. Corporate investment declined for the third consecutive quarter in the fourth quarter, the longest since 2009.

Economists estimate that Boeing’s largest assembly line stop in more than 20 years could deviate at least half a percentage point from first quarter GDP growth. The U.S. economy grew 2.3 percent in 2019, the slowest in three years after growing 2.9 percent in 2018.

The corona virus could impact global growth, which has stabilized after a decline since mid-2018.

Transport equipment orders rose 7.9 percent in December, the largest increase since August 2018 after falling 8.2 percent in the previous month. Orders increased by 168.3 percent in demand for defense aircraft and spare parts, which offset a 74.7 percent decline in orders for civil aircraft and spare parts. Orders for motor vehicles and spare parts rose by 0.5 percent in December.

However, machine orders declined 1.0 percent in December after falling 1.2 percent in November. Orders for electrical equipment, devices and components declined by 0.3 percent in December.

The government also said that orders for non-aircraft non-defense goods, which are considered a measure of business spending on equipment, declined 0.8 percent in December, instead of 0.9 percent as reported in the previous month.

Deliveries of core capital goods, which were used in the gross domestic product report to calculate office equipment spending, declined 0.3 percent in December, down from 0.4 percent as previously reported. – Reuters

