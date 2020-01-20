Defense coordinator Jake Dickert, two other assistants, leave Wyoming to go to Wazzu | National sport

LARAMIE – Three Wyoming football assistants make the leap to the Power Five level.

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, defensive coordinator AJ Cooper and cornerback coach John Richardson will be transferred to Nick Rolovich in Washington, Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said on Sunday. Rolovich is in the process of hiring his first employees at Waz after he left Hawaii earlier this month.

All three have helped make Wyoming’s defense one of the best in recent years. Cooper and Richardson worked for Wyoming during Bohl’s six-year tenure, while Dickert coached cowboy security for two years before being promoted to defensive coordinator last season when Scottie Hazelton left for the same position in Kansas State.

In Dickert’s lonely season, Wyoming took second place in the MW and nationwide eleventh place against the run (107.1 yards per game). The Cowboys took 11th place nationwide in goal defense (17.8 points per game), sixth place in red zone defense, 43rd place in overall defense and 33rd place in sales.

Cooper was also the cowboys’ co-special team coordinator. Former kicker Cooper Rothe became Wyoming’s all-time top scorer before running out of qualifications this season, while former receiver Austin Conway came second this season in MW and 14th nationwide in the punt return average (10, 4) occupied.

The Cowboys also lost two defensive high school assistants last week, Adam Pilapil (Kansas State) and Jalen Ortiz (Oregon).

This story is being updated.

