Defense helicopter landing lights are believed to have set fire to the 6,100-acre homes south of Canberra.

Defense helicopter landing lights are believed to have triggered the 6100-acre bushfire that threatens homes south of Canberra.

Authorities warn that the flame is the most severe that Canberra has been exposed to since the 2003 deadly fires and is expected to grow to 7,000 hectares on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday evening, before the main fire, it was expected that fires broke out within a kilometer of the capital’s southernmost suburb, Banks.

Late Tuesday afternoon, residents of the small rural village of Tharwa, south of Canberra, were told that it was too late to leave and should seek shelter.

The emergency fire in Namadgi National Park went east and northeast towards Canberra and grew at a rate of 400 hectares per hour.

Canberra residents in the southern suburbs were ordered to activate their bushfire survival plans with an evacuation center at Erindale College.

Flames leaped over the Canberra skyline, from the suburb of Gowrie in the south of the city. (9News – Gabrielle Adams)

Operation Bushfire Relief Lieutenant General Greg Bilton told reporters Tuesday night that a reconnaissance helicopter was said to have started the fire.

He said the heat from the landing light was likely to trigger a grass fire under the helicopter when it landed in the park. The fire grew quickly and damaged the vehicle before it started.

Lieutenant General Bilton said the defense would continue to investigate the cause of the fire, but has since stopped using this type of landing light.

(Photo credit: Kate Craig)

The previous day, Caloola farm manager Ralph Hurst-Meyers tried desperately to persuade three men who were still on the farm near the fire to leave when they planned to defend the property.

“It just looks like a dragon, it’s incredible. It’s like a mushroom cloud with a red eye,” Hurst-Meyers told AAP on Tuesday.

He said firefighters had told him the farm would become a trap if the fire got there and it was too dangerous to defend it.

Mr. Hurst-Meyers said he was in Canberra because of the catastrophic bush fire in 2003 and learned that it was not worth asserting.

“I know what the beast looks like. I’ve seen it before. It’s a shock,” he said.

Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan said that ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT RFS personnel had been recalled to help fight the fire.

“The fire is not included. This fire will burn for several weeks,” said Ms. Whelan.

She said hot, dry weather and huge fuel loads made it difficult to fight the fire.

“The heat and irregular winds will only make the situation worse,” she said.

The emergency services have 27 vehicles, five helicopters, three small airplanes, two large air tankers and a very large air tanker that fights the fire.

Defense personnel have been deployed to assist in the construction of security containers and operations.