Defense lawyer wants delay to Seminole Heights’ serial killer case

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County defender Julianne Holt does not believe the alleged Seminole Heights murder case can be brought to justice this year.

Holt, who personally represents the man charged with the four murders, commented on Sunday morning on Politics On Your Side, WFLA News Channel 8’s weekly local political show.

Howell “Trai” Donaldson III is charging

with the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald

Felton.

The process is scheduled to begin on August 20.

“I don’t think this case can be heard in less than 2 years,” said Holt, referring to the nearly 50,000 pages of discovery documents and 300 witnesses. “I don’t think the judge will put me off for two years.”

Holt, who also announced that she will stand for re-election in November, said the case was overwhelming.

“I don’t think this August date is a realistic date,” said Holt. “In that case, we’ll still be discovered.” While Holt has personally taken up the case, her office is working together to collect the evidence.

“The big part will be, let’s take the discovery records,” said Holt. “There are still 250 to be completed.”

