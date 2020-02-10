Defense Ministry Expected To Announce Billions More To Border Wall

(CNN) – The Defense Ministry, under pressure from the White House, is expected to announce this week that billions of additional funds from the Pentagon will go to the border wall, according to an administration official.

A senior defense official also told CNN that an important border announcement will be made this week.

As the White House is ready to ask for less money for the wall in the next official budget request to Congress, the administration appears to be increasingly relying on Pentagon funds to achieve its goal of building additional barriers to the border. The Trump administration has argued that it does not need congressional approval to redirect military funds to the border wall.

Last year, Trump declared a national emergency, allowing him to release billions of dollars in federal funds to mount additional barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border. While efforts to withdraw from several government accounts were faced with legal challenges, the administration continued.

In January, the Pentagon received a request from the Department of Homeland Security to build and pay hundreds of additional kilometers at the southwest border.

The request concerns the construction of about 270 miles of border barriers and other infrastructure in areas considered drug trafficking corridors, a mix of rural and urban areas, a senior defense ministry official told CNN at the time.

Because the demand is to ostensibly help fight drug trafficking, the Pentagon will be allowed to build these barriers under its pre-existing “284” counter-drug authority, allowing the Defense Department to build barriers, lighting and roads to fight drugs. trafficking, according to the official.

The official said that after completion of the Pentagon’s assessment of the request, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper would make the decision to approve all, part or none of the request.

On Sunday, it was not immediately known if Esper had officially turned on the latest request, but an official said approval was expected this week.

The Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

$ 2 billion expected congressional demand

The White House should ask Congress in its next budget proposal for less funding for border walls than in previous years, said a White House official.

The proposed budget, which is expected to be released this week, requires only $ 2 billion to build a wall. Last year, the White House initially asked for $ 5 billion, which it did not get from Congress. It has requested up to $ 8.6 billion in previous requests.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the Trump administration’s anticipated request.

Although the number in the next budget is lower than what the Trump administration had previously requested, it is still higher than what lawmakers have planned in the past for funding the walls. The spending agreement reached by Congress in December kept funding for the wall at the same level – less than $ 1.4 billion – that had been earmarked for the wall the year before.

Funding for the border wall was a major stumbling block in the appropriation talks between the administration and Congress.

In 2018, President Donald Trump authorized the government to close for an historic deadlock that did not bring him the money requested for his wall. Since then, the White House has explored different ways of paying for the wall, such as diverting funds from military construction projects.