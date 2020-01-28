Deferment led Tolkien to write “The Lord of the Rings”

J.R.R. Tolkien studied at Merton College in Oxford in 1955.

Haywood Magee / Picture Post / Hulton Archive / Getty

When most people hesitate, they check their emails, go to Facebook, or discover Wikipedia nuggets where they can get lost. Most people don’t hesitate to create one of the most popular fantasy series ever. But then most people are not J.R.R. Tolkien.

At Lit Hub, John M. Bowers examines Tolkien as a writer and scholar – and the contradicting relationship between these two aspects of his life. It is an excerpt from Bowers’ book Tolkien’s lost chaucer, detailing Tolkien’s efforts to write a book about Geoffrey Chaucer’s works.

As Bowers writes, Tolkien’s work as a chaucer scholar is far less known than his fiction. As Bowers puts it, “… nobody knew about Tolkien’s efforts to save vocabulary and 14th-century idiom during his own long work.” Selection from Chaucer’s poems and prose, “

The Oxonian Review describes Selection from Chaucer’s poems and prose as a remarkable lost work and one with a long history spanning decades of Tolkien’s life.

He began work on it in 1922, essentially abandoned it in 1928 and had to return his papers to Oxford University Press in 1951, after which his project was lost in the basement of the Oxford University Press.

Bowers’ book provides an insight into this work. And it suggests that his creation of middle-earth was a kind of postponement, albeit one that was well worth it for both Tolkien and his legion of readers in the years that followed.

Exploring Tolkien’s commercial work from the perspective of his academic work can also lead to unexpected contexts, including points where Chaucer’s influence can be seen in his fantasy writings. “If readers didn’t recognize that before Troilus and the Canterbury Tales in Tolkien’s middle-earth because no one was careful to notice these ingredients, ”writes Bowers.

We are in a moment when Tolkien’s life is ripe for rediscovery. see also the publication of the biops last year Tolkienwho focused on his time as a young man. The recent death of his son Christopher has also sparked more than a few explorations of the older Tolkien heritage and how his son preserved it.

And above all, there is the top-class Amazon series, from Tolkien’s The Lord of the rings and adjacent materials. “Frustrated Academician” may not be the first thing that comes to mind when I address J.R.R. Tolkien’s life and work, but it could offer some readers a new window to a classic story.

