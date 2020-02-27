deficiency-of-wr-depth-offers-junior-mcquitty-possibility-to-impress-new-coach-lubick

As the start off of Nebraska spring football creeps nearer — NU’s initial exercise is March nine — the Journal Star is looking at Cornhusker underclassmen who experience notably significant junctures. Spring is important for just about every player — no quarterbacks are on this list, for illustration, but the coming weeks will be an early litmus take a look at of no matter whether anybody can force Adrian Martinez for the starting task — but perhaps specifically so for these men.

McQuitty

Jaevon McQuitty, junior, vast receiver

Nebraska’s scholarship vast receivers team headed into spring ball seems like this: JD Spielman and Wan’Dale Robinson are recognised commodities, and then there are a bunch of dilemma marks.

The most veteran of all those dilemma marks is McQuitty, who is moving into his fourth yr in the system and has however to carve out a frequent part on the discipline.

Can he do it now? The injuries are nicely in the rearview mirror. Nebraska lacks depth at the receiver corps for the spring — six scholarship broad receivers in addition contributing wander-on Kade Warner and some other youthful men — prior to 4 additional scholarship players are slated to sign up for the application this summer months.

There’s no time like the existing. For McQuitty, in particular, there are not that a lot of likelihood remaining.

He’s drawn praise just about every of the past two springs underneath former receivers mentor and coordinator Troy Walters and now will have to impress a new coach in Matt Lubick. Beneath Walters, that did not translate to a frequent position for McQuitty, who appeared in only 3 games in 2019, catching two passes for 14 yards. Those are his only two vocation catches to date.

He’s not the only returning large receiver who’s in line for a ton of reps this spring — depend redshirt freshmen Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance in that team as very well — but he’s the upperclassman with the most to verify and, most likely, most to get in advance of reinforcements arrive this summer season.

It’s important McQuitty helps make a strong to start with impression on Lubick and firm this spring.

