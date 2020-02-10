Define political courage

By Christopher W. LarimerProfessor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa.

Much has been written about Senator Mitt Romney’s “courage” to the first article of impeachment last Wednesday.

But what is “political courage”?

Perhaps the most well-known book on the subject is Profiles in Courage, written in 1954 by Senator John F. Kennedy at the time and published in 1956. In the first chapter Kennedy writes about the three “burdens that make political courage a difficult course” the “conscientious senator:”

“Americans want to be liked – and senators are no exception.” (P. 3)

“… think about this next campaign – the desire to be re-elected.” (P.6)

“… The pressure of his constituency, the interest groups, the organized letter writers, the economic blocs and even the average voter.” (P. 8)

As the occasional political observer notes (and supported by research), this pressure has only increased over time: opinion polls penetrate the news cycle and drive campaign activity; The “electoral union” established by David Mayhew is fundamental to understanding why Congress members do what they do. Money has flooded the political system and partisanship within Congress and within the electorate at record levels.

As Senator Romney’s voice drops as “brave,” the current reality of the American political system suggests that political courage will continue to be a rare observation.

