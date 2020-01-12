Defying police, Iranians protest against shot plane

Loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Iranian demonstrators defended a heavy police protest on Sunday evening to protest the country’s denial of a Ukrainian passenger plane with 176 people, the last turmoil to roar the capital amid high tensions with the United States.

Videos posted online showed protesters shouting anti-government slogans and walking through subway stations and sidewalks, much around Azadi, or Freedom, Square after an earlier call to people to demonstrate there. Other videos suggested that similar protests took place in other Iranian cities.

Protesters often wore hoods and covered their faces, probably to prevent them from being recognized by surveillance cameras. Some online videos claimed to show sporadically how the police fired tear gas, although there was no immediate large-scale action against demonstrators.

In the meantime, the head of the Revolutionary Guard apologized during an emotional speech before the parliament and insisted it was a tragic mistake.

“I swear to God Almighty that I wish I was on that plane and crashed and burned with them, but had not witnessed this tragic incident,” said General Hossein Salami. “I’ve never been so ashamed in my entire life. Never.”

Iran’s state-run media, as well as semi-official news agencies and publications, did not immediately report on the demonstrations. However, international rights groups have already called on Iran to have people protest peacefully, as allowed by the country’s constitution.

“After consecutive national traumas over a short period of time, people should be able to mourn safely and demand accountability,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran. “Iranians should not risk their lives to exercise their constitutional right to peaceful assembly.”

Riot police in black uniforms and helmets previously gathered on Vali-e Asr Square, at the University of Tehran and other places of interest. Members of the Revolutionary Guard patrolled the city on motorcycles, and civilian security personnel were also in force. People looked down as they walked quickly past the police, hoping not to pay attention to themselves.

The plane crash early Wednesday killed everyone on board, especially Iranians and Iranians-Canadians. After initially pointing to technical failure and insisting that the armed forces were not to blame, the authorities admitted on Saturday that they had accidentally shot it in the presence of evidence and accusations from Western leaders.

Iran defeated the flight because it braced itself for possible American retribution after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that housed American troops. The rocket attack, which did not involve any casualties, was a response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important general in an American air attack in Baghdad. But there was no retribution.